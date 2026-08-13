ARTICLE
13 August 2026

Sonoma County DA Reaches $5.1M Settlement Over Greenwashing And Other Claims

FK
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz

Contributor

Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz logo
Frankfurt Kurnit provides high quality legal services to clients in many industries and disciplines worldwide. With leading practices in entertainment, advertising, IP, technology, litigation, corporate, estate planning, charitable organizations, professional responsibility and other areas — Frankfurt Kurnit helps clients face challenging legal issues and meet their goals with efficient solutions.
Explore Firm Details
Sonoma County and four other California District Attorney's Offices reached a $5.1 million settlement with Tractor Supply West over allegations of price accuracy violations, unlicensed pesticide sales, and misleading biodegradability claims. The case highlights California's strict enforcement of consumer protection laws and environmental marketing standards, particularly regarding biodegradability claims that are generally prohibited unless products meet narrow legal exceptions.
United States California Consumer Protection
Jeff Greenbaum
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Jeff Greenbaum’s articles from Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz are most popular:
  • within Consumer Protection topic(s)
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz are most popular:
  • within Government, Public Sector and Strategy topic(s)

Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez announced that Sonoma County – along with the District Attorney's Offices of San Diego, Santa Cruz, Sacramento, and San Bernardino -- reached a settlement with Tractor Supply West, resolving allegations that the company violated California's price accuracy laws, pesticide regulations, and greenwashing laws. As part of the settlement, Tractor Supply West agreed to pay $5.1 million in civil penalties, restitution, and costs. 

The DAs alleged that Tractor Supply West engaged in a variety of illegal practices, including charging customers prices that are higher than their lowest advertised or posted price, selling pesticides without proper licenses, and selling products as “biodegradable,” even though they didn't meet the state's standards for making biodegradability claims. 

Because products don't generally biodegrade when they are disposed of and end up in landfills, “biodegradability” claims are generally prohibited in California, unless they fall within one of the narrow exceptions permitted by law.

In announcing the settlement, Rodriguez said, “Businesses in California that fail to comply with all laws and regulations that have been enacted to protect consumers and the environment, cause injury to our citizens and our environment and also unfairly compete with businesses that incur the costs to comply with these laws.”

www.fkks.com

This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.

Authors
Photo of Jeff Greenbaum
Jeff Greenbaum
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More