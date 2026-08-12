FTC Files Lawsuit To Stop Subscription Schemes (Podcast)

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What happens when the FTC says “cancel” should actually mean cancel? In this episode, we unpack the FTC’s lawsuit against Uber, which alleges the company enrolled consumers in its Uber One subscription without obtaining proper consent, made misleading savings claims, and created an unnecessarily complicated cancellation process despite advertising that members could cancel “anytime.” The case underscores the FTC’s continued focus on subscription practices, automatic renewals, and negative option marketing, reinforcing that clear disclosures, express informed consent, and simple cancellation mechanisms remain core compliance expectations. For businesses offering recurring subscriptions, the lawsuit is another reminder that friction-filled cancellations and deceptive enrollment practices continue to be a major enforcement priority.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Gonzalo E. Mon.