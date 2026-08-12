ASE UPDATE!: Brittany Andres–the Barroness– To Speak LIVE At ASE NY Next Week!

Brittany Andres from Troutman Amin, LLP will be speaking at Affiliate Summit East in New York City next week, covering critical TCPA compliance issues for lead generation businesses.

So Affiliate Summit East is next week in New York City and, of course, the most trusted law firm in the lead generation community–Troutman Amin, LLP– will be making an appearance.

Since Queenie is in now the third-trimester (!) the Troutman clan is grounded in California for a bit– but the powerful Baroness (Brittany Andres!!!) will be making the trek out to California to speak on all things TCPA related.

Most importantly she will be covering the massive (and growing) split around SMS messages and whether the TCPA applies to them.

But she will also be covering all the most important litigation tactics and information you need RIGHT NOW to keep your lead generation funnel safe from litigators, trolls and sharks.

Be sure to see her (and other members of our awesome team!) at the meet market as well. But attend her session– really valuable information.

Chat soon!

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