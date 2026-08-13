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13 August 2026

2026 AGA Annual Meeting Wrap-Up- State AGs Focus On AI, Privacy, Pricing, Child Safety, And Public-Private Partnerships (Podcast)

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State attorneys general are expanding their enforcement focus across AI governance, algorithmic pricing, data privacy, and child safety online. This episode explores the key priorities emerging from the 2026 Attorneys General Alliance Annual Meeting and what businesses need to know about proactive compliance in an era of accelerating state-level regulation.
United States Consumer Protection
Paul Singer,Abigail Stempson,Andrea DeLorimier
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What are state attorneys general preparing to tackle next—and what should businesses be watching? In this episode, we recap key takeaways from the 2026 Attorneys General Alliance Annual Meeting, where state AGs, regulators, and industry leaders focused on the rapid evolution of AI, privacy, pricing, child safety, and public-private partnerships. From growing scrutiny of algorithmic and surveillance pricing to expanding expectations around AI governance, data practices, online child protection, and collaboration between government and industry, the meeting underscored that state AGs are continuing to expand their influence across emerging technologies and consumer protection. For companies, the message was clear: proactive engagement, strong compliance programs, and a clear understanding of evolving state priorities will be essential as enforcement continues to accelerate.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Paul L. SingerAbigail StempsonBeth Bolen Chun, and Andrea deLorimier.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Paul Singer
Paul Singer
Photo of Abigail Stempson
Abigail Stempson
Photo of Beth Bolen Chun
Beth Bolen Chun
Photo of Andrea DeLorimier
Andrea DeLorimier
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