2026 AGA Annual Meeting Wrap-Up- State AGs Focus On AI, Privacy, Pricing, Child Safety, And Public-Private Partnerships (Podcast)

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What are state attorneys general preparing to tackle next—and what should businesses be watching? In this episode, we recap key takeaways from the 2026 Attorneys General Alliance Annual Meeting, where state AGs, regulators, and industry leaders focused on the rapid evolution of AI, privacy, pricing, child safety, and public-private partnerships. From growing scrutiny of algorithmic and surveillance pricing to expanding expectations around AI governance, data practices, online child protection, and collaboration between government and industry, the meeting underscored that state AGs are continuing to expand their influence across emerging technologies and consumer protection. For companies, the message was clear: proactive engagement, strong compliance programs, and a clear understanding of evolving state priorities will be essential as enforcement continues to accelerate.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Paul L. Singer, Abigail Stempson, Beth Bolen Chun, and Andrea deLorimier.