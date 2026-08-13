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13 August 2026

Summer Edition #3 - Looking Back At July (Podcast)

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Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

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Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.
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What did July reveal about the future of advertising law and consumer protection? This podcast explores the bigger trends shaping the legal landscape, from AI claims and data-driven pricing scrutiny to the expanding role of state attorneys general in privacy and multistate enforcement. The discussion examines how the lines between advertising, privacy, consumer protection, and state enforcement are increasingly blurred, creating new compliance challenges for businesses.
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What did July reveal about the future of advertising law and consumer protection? In this Summer Edition of the Ad Law Access Podcast, we take a step back from the month’s individual developments to explore the bigger trends shaping the legal landscape, from the application of traditional advertising principles to AI claims and growing scrutiny of data-driven and comparative pricing, to the expanding role of state attorneys general in privacy, child safety, affordability, and multistate enforcement. We also examine continued attention on environmental marketing, influencer disclosures, subscriptions, food delivery fees, and practical compliance strategies for businesses. One theme connects them all: the lines between advertising, privacy, consumer protection, and state enforcement are increasingly blurred, creating new compliance challenges for companies navigating today’s rapidly evolving marketplace.

Hosted by Simone Roach.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Simone Roach
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