Summer Edition #3 - Looking Back At July (Podcast)

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What did July reveal about the future of advertising law and consumer protection? In this Summer Edition of the Ad Law Access Podcast, we take a step back from the month’s individual developments to explore the bigger trends shaping the legal landscape, from the application of traditional advertising principles to AI claims and growing scrutiny of data-driven and comparative pricing, to the expanding role of state attorneys general in privacy, child safety, affordability, and multistate enforcement. We also examine continued attention on environmental marketing, influencer disclosures, subscriptions, food delivery fees, and practical compliance strategies for businesses. One theme connects them all: the lines between advertising, privacy, consumer protection, and state enforcement are increasingly blurred, creating new compliance challenges for companies navigating today’s rapidly evolving marketplace.

Hosted by Simone Roach.