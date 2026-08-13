BREAKING: Aaron Michael Jones Ordered To Pay $83,716,500.00 Within 10 Days Following Ohio State AG Victory In Robocall Suit (Video)

A federal court in Ohio has ordered Aaron Michael Jones, once considered the undisputed king of illegal robocalls responsible for billions of unwanted calls, to pay $83.7 million...

For many years the undisputed king of illegal robocalls was a guy named Aaron Michael Jones.

There’s a ton of information about the guy out there so I won’t spend too long giving you his background but he is considered responsible for BILLIONS of illegal robocalls that hit pretty much every phone in America.

Well a federal court in Ohio just ordered him and several of his alleged co-conspirators to pay a tough-but-fair $83.7MM following litigation brought by the state of Ohio AG’s office.

In State of Ohio v. Aaron Michael Jones, et al. 2026 WL 2318198 (S.D. Oh. Aug. 11, 2026) the court ound the state had satisfied its obligations to obtain a default judgment against Jones along with defendants Stacey Eunjin Yim, Livia Szuromi, Davis Telecom Inc 1., Virtual Telecom, Inc., Virtual Telecom, Kft, Technologic USA, Inc., Technologic, Inc., Connective Mgmt, Inc., Posting Express, Inc., Geist Telecom LLC, Fugle Telecom LLC, Sumco Panama USA, Sumco Panama SA., Mobi Telecom LLC, And Tech Direct LLC.

If you know any of these people you might want to let them know they owe $83.7MM to the state of Ohio.

The judge ruled the payment must be made within 10 days and I don’t want to know what will happen if it isn’t.

Jones and co. are also permanently banned from robocalls or lead generation or outbound marketing to a large degree so if you find yourself working at one of their call centers in the future just know they might be raided by the feds at any moment.

Not good.

We’ll dig a bit deeper into this ruling and provide more analysis over the next few days.

For now, have you watched Deserve to Win Ep. 45 with Cyle Coffman yet? If not, what gives? If you like telecom, call centers, marketing or lead gen you’ll LOVE it.

Click it and love it!

Chat soon!

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