Trump Nominates Brian Johnson To Lead CFPB

President Trump has nominated Brian Johnson, a former CFPB Deputy Director, to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for a five-year term.

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On June 10, the White House announced that President Trump nominated Brian Johnson to serve as Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for a five-year term. The nomination was sent to the Senate for confirmation.

Johnson previously served as the CFPB’s Deputy Director during the first Trump Administration and currently works in the private sector. His nomination comes while the Bureau is led on an interim basis by Acting Director Russel Vought and amid broader efforts to reduce the agency’s size and revisit existing regulations and guidance.

Putting It Into Practice: If confirmed, Johnson would become the Bureau’s first Senate-confirmed Director since Rohit Chopra. His prior public statements suggest the Bureau may continue moving away form several initiatives adopted during the prior administration, including through withdrawals of guidance, rulemaking changes, and a narrower enforcement posture.

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