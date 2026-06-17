Congress Takes Aim At AI: The Push For Federal AI Framework

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On June 4, 2026, House Representatives Jay Obernolte (R-Calif.) and Lori Trahan (D-Mass.) released a 269-page bipartisan discussion draft called the “Great American AI Act” in an attempt to seek feedback from experts, stakeholders, and the public before formally introducing the bill. The Great American AI Act would establish a national standard for governing artificial intelligence and would preempt state regulations targeting AI development for a period of three years. The framework aims to create uniform federal rules for AI, establish worker protections for whistleblowers, bolster U.S. AI research and development, and codify a Center for AI Standards and Innovation within the Commerce Department that would be tasked with developing voluntary guidelines, best practices, and standards for AI security. The draft proposal also requires safety testing and independent auditing requirements and introduces transparency reporting obligations for certain AI companies.

On the Senate side, Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) released a draft proposal in March 2026 called the “TRUMP AMERICA AI Act.” That proposal preempts state laws, rules, or regulations only to the extent it conflicts with a provision of the Act. Among other things, the proposal requires a provider of a “high-risk artificial intelligence system” to undergo audits regarding viewpoint or political affiliation discrimination. The proposal also incorporates two bipartisan bills: the “Kids Online Safety Act,” which would require covered online platforms to implement tools and safeguards to protect users under the age of 17 against online harm, and the “NO FAKES Act,” which would hold AI companies liable for unauthorized use of a creator’s voice or visual likeness.

Taken together, the House and Senate proposals signal that momentum is building in Congress to act on federal AI legislation. However, significant hurdles remain regarding reaching a consensus on federal preemption and how aggressively to regulate AI development. Whether lawmakers can bridge the gap between the industry’s desire for regulatory clarity and the demand for meaningful accountability will determine if or when Congress finally passes a comprehensive AI framework.

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