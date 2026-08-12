Jones Day's dedicated FDI working group provides comprehensive guidance on navigating the increasingly complex landscape of foreign direct investment control across multiple jurisdictions. With expertise spanning from Australia to the United States, the firm's lawyers help clients understand government approval requirements and notification procedures that have become critical considerations in modern M&A transactions.

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The relevance of foreign direct investment (FDI) control for M&A has risen steadily over the last couple of years. At the same time, the analysis of whether a transaction requires Government approval and the respective notification procedures have become more and more complex and require local expertise. Jones Day has responded to this development by establishing a broad group of dedicated lawyers who help clients navigating the numerous challenges triggered by FDI control.

2026

France Expands 10% FDI Threshold to Foreign Listings

Foreign Investment Screening in the EU: Revised Regulation to Take Effect in 2028

Dutch FDI Screening Set to Expand to Six New Sensitive Technology Categories

The EU Critical Raw Materials Act and Its Impact on the Mining Sector: Strategic Opportunities for Industry Stakeholders

A Tough Dose: 100% Tariffs Target Foreign-Manufactured Brand-Name Pharmaceuticals

EU Commission Proposes Long-Awaited Industrial Accelerator Act to Strengthen EU Industry

2025

Australian Treasury Reports Faster Foreign Investment Application Processing; Finance and Insurance Sector Most Attractive for Foreign Investment

Extraterritorial Reach of Italian/UK FDI Rules: Are In-Country Sales Sufficient Nexus?

For more up-dates on current developments on FDI control law please see www.jonesday.com.

Members of Jones Day’s FDI working group cover the following jurisdictions:

Australia

Courtney DixonPrudence Smith Japan

Tadakatsu Sano

Benjamin Lang Austria

Johannes Willheim Mexico

Jesús Gabriel Altamirano Belgium

Serge Clerckx

Laurent de Muyter The Netherlands

Rick van’t Hullenaar Brazil

Artur Badra New Zealand

Prudence Smith China

Angel Huang Spain

Raimundo Ortega France

Nicolas Brice Sweden

Kaarli Eichhorn Germany

Jürgen Beninca

Sarah Blazek Taiwan

Peggy Lee Italy

Stefano Crosio United Kingdom

Jason Beer

Mark Jones United States

Lindsey Nelson

Schuyler J. Schouten

D. Grayson Yeargin

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.