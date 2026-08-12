- within Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment, International Law and Strategy topic(s)
The relevance of foreign direct investment (FDI) control for M&A has risen steadily over the last couple of years. At the same time, the analysis of whether a transaction requires Government approval and the respective notification procedures have become more and more complex and require local expertise. Jones Day has responded to this development by establishing a broad group of dedicated lawyers who help clients navigating the numerous challenges triggered by FDI control.
2026
France Expands 10% FDI Threshold to Foreign Listings
Foreign Investment Screening in the EU: Revised Regulation to Take Effect in 2028
Dutch FDI Screening Set to Expand to Six New Sensitive Technology Categories
The EU Critical Raw Materials Act and Its Impact on the Mining Sector: Strategic Opportunities for Industry Stakeholders
A Tough Dose: 100% Tariffs Target Foreign-Manufactured Brand-Name Pharmaceuticals
EU Commission Proposes Long-Awaited Industrial Accelerator Act to Strengthen EU Industry
2025
Australian Treasury Reports Faster Foreign Investment Application Processing; Finance and Insurance Sector Most Attractive for Foreign Investment
Extraterritorial Reach of Italian/UK FDI Rules: Are In-Country Sales Sufficient Nexus?
For more up-dates on current developments on FDI control law please see www.jonesday.com.
Members of Jones Day’s FDI working group cover the following jurisdictions:
|Australia
Courtney DixonPrudence Smith
|Japan
Tadakatsu Sano
Benjamin Lang
|Austria
Johannes Willheim
|Mexico
Jesús Gabriel Altamirano
|Belgium
Serge Clerckx
Laurent de Muyter
|
The Netherlands
|Brazil
Artur Badra
|
New Zealand
|China
Angel Huang
|
Spain
|France
Nicolas Brice
|Sweden
Kaarli Eichhorn
|Germany
Jürgen Beninca
Sarah Blazek
|Taiwan
Peggy Lee
|
Italy
|United Kingdom
Jason Beer
Mark Jones
|United States
Lindsey Nelson
Schuyler J. Schouten
D. Grayson Yeargin
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]