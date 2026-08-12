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12 August 2026

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)

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Jones Day

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Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.
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Jones Day's dedicated FDI working group provides comprehensive guidance on navigating the increasingly complex landscape of foreign direct investment control across multiple jurisdictions. With expertise spanning from Australia to the United States, the firm's lawyers help clients understand government approval requirements and notification procedures that have become critical considerations in modern M&A transactions.
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The relevance of foreign direct investment (FDI) control for M&A has risen steadily over the last couple of years. At the same time, the analysis of whether a transaction requires Government approval and the respective notification procedures have become more and more complex and require local expertise. Jones Day has responded to this development by establishing a broad group of dedicated lawyers who help clients navigating the numerous challenges triggered by FDI control.

2026

France Expands 10% FDI Threshold to Foreign Listings

Foreign Investment Screening in the EU: Revised Regulation to Take Effect in 2028

Dutch FDI Screening Set to Expand to Six New Sensitive Technology Categories

The EU Critical Raw Materials Act and Its Impact on the Mining Sector: Strategic Opportunities for Industry Stakeholders

A Tough Dose: 100% Tariffs Target Foreign-Manufactured Brand-Name Pharmaceuticals

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2025

Australian Treasury Reports Faster Foreign Investment Application Processing; Finance and Insurance Sector Most Attractive for Foreign Investment

Extraterritorial Reach of Italian/UK FDI Rules: Are In-Country Sales Sufficient Nexus?

For more up-dates on current developments on FDI control law please see www.jonesday.com.

Members of Jones Day’s FDI working group cover the following jurisdictions:

Australia
Courtney DixonPrudence Smith		   Japan
Tadakatsu Sano
Benjamin Lang
     
Austria
Johannes Willheim		   Mexico
Jesús Gabriel Altamirano
     
Belgium
Serge Clerckx
Laurent de Muyter		  

The Netherlands
Rick van’t Hullenaar
     
Brazil
Artur Badra		  

New Zealand
Prudence Smith
     
China
Angel Huang		  

Spain
Raimundo Ortega
     
France
Nicolas Brice		   Sweden
Kaarli Eichhorn
     
Germany
Jürgen Beninca
Sarah Blazek		   Taiwan
Peggy Lee
     

Italy
Stefano Crosio

   United Kingdom
Jason Beer
Mark Jones
     
    United States
Lindsey Nelson
Schuyler J. Schouten
D. Grayson Yeargin

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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