Texas Business Court Addresses Church Autonomy And Corporate Governance Under The TBOC

When a religious organization incorporates under Texas law, it gains legal protections but also assumes statutory obligations. The Texas Business Court’s July 2026 opinion in Jeremiah Counsel Corporation v. Ben Young illustrates how courts may balance United States and Texas constitutional church autonomy principles against statutory obligations under the Texas Business Organizations Code (TBOC).

Background

Second Baptist Church of Houston, a nonprofit Texas corporation with approximately 94,000 adherents, has operated in Texas for nearly a century. Historically, its members held voting rights over church leadership, amendments to governing documents, and other governance matters. In May 2023, church leadership held a meeting to amend the church’s articles of incorporation and bylaws. The amendments eliminated member voting rights, replaced the Board of Trustees with a self-perpetuating “Ministry Leadership Team” (MLT) with broad discretion over Second Baptist assets, and vested the senior pastor with authority to select his successor.

Jeremiah Counsel Corporation (JCC), a Texas nonprofit corporation formed as an association of disaffected members, sought a declaration to invalidate the amendments and asserted fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, and other claims challenging subsequent leadership and property decisions.

Key Legal Issues and Holdings

The Church Autonomy Doctrine

The defendants argued that the church autonomy doctrine barred nearly all claims. Under this principle of the First Amendment of the United States and Texas constitutions, civil courts generally cannot adjudicate theological controversies or internal church governance matters. The court noted, however, that Texas applies the “neutral principles of law” approach. Because Second Baptist chose to incorporate as a Texas nonprofit corporation, the validity of its amendment procedures could be evaluated under secular corporate law – specifically the TBOC. As the court explained, questions concerning the notice and validity of amendments to corporate governing documents “are secular, not ecclesiastical, matters.” The doctrine barred JCC’s derivative claims concerning the amendment process and subsequent leadership, staffing, governance, and property decisions because resolving them would require the court to second-guess internal church choices without an applicable neutral legal principle.

Standing to Sue

The court found JCC had associational standing to seek declaratory and injunctive relief, as its members suffered concrete injuries (loss of voting rights), the claims aligned with JCC’s organizational purpose, and individualized participation was unnecessary. JCC lacked derivative standing under TBOC Section 20.002(c)(2), however. That provision authorizes members to challenge acts that are either beyond the corporate purposes stated in the certificate of formation or inconsistent with an express limitation on officer or director authority contained in that certificate. Because the church’s articles broadly stated its purpose as supporting “public worship” and contained no applicable limitation on officer or director authority, the challenged acts were not ultra vires within the statute’s narrow meaning – even if allegedly wrongful or objectionable.

Validity of the Amendments

The court reached different outcomes regarding the validity of the amendments:

Articles of Incorporation: The 2023 amendment to the church’s Articles of Incorporation was invalid and ineffective. The TBOC requires written notice containing the proposed amendment or a summary of the changes, but the church provided no notice of any kind concerning the proposed amendment to the Articles.

The 2023 amendment to the church’s Articles of Incorporation was invalid and ineffective. The TBOC requires written notice containing the proposed amendment or a summary of the changes, but the church provided no notice of any kind concerning the proposed amendment to the Articles. Bylaws: The 2023 bylaws were validly adopted. Under TBOC Section 22.156(b), notice of a church-membership meeting may be provided by oral announcement at a regularly scheduled worship service, unless the certificate of formation or bylaws require otherwise. Second Baptist made the required oral announcements and provided written announcements in its newsletters.

The Fraud and Fiduciary Duty Claims

JCC alleged that the statement that the amendments would “protect our ability to continue operating as a biblical church” was fraudulent or misleading. The court did not decide whether the statement was true. Instead, it held that assessing its truth or the sincerity of church leaders would require a prohibited doctrinal inquiry. The nondisclosure theory also failed because, under Texas law, the officers and directors owe fiduciary duties to the corporation, not to individual members.

Practical Takeaways

This decision offers several lessons for religious organizations and their advisors: