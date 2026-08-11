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11 August 2026

Skadden Discusses Second Circuit Decision Expanding Loss Causation Pleading Requirements

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The Second Circuit affirmed dismissal of a securities fraud complaint, expanding loss causation pleading requirements when no immediate price decline follows corrective disclosure. Skadden attorneys Michael W. Restey Jr. and Nikita Ganesh discuss how the ruling represents a significant expansion of a lead plaintiff's burden in pleading loss causation and a court's role in evaluating such pleading
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Michael Restey and Nikita Ganesh
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The Second Circuit affirmed dismissal of a securities fraud complaint, expanding loss causation pleading requirements when no immediate price decline follows corrective disclosure. Skadden attorneys Michael W. Restey Jr. and Nikita Ganesh discuss how the ruling represents a significant expansion of a lead plaintiff's burden in pleading loss causation and a court's role in evaluating such pleading.

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Originally published in The CLS Blue Sky Blog

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Michael Restey
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Nikita Ganesh
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