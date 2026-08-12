DROP: (Full Ep.) Deserve To Win 45–Talking Lead Proof With Cyle Coffman, And The Wizard Returns!!!! (Video)

The 45th episode of Deserve to Win features an in-depth interview with Cyle Coffman, owner of Lead Opera and developer of Lead Proof, a revolutionary product designed to provide incorruptible proof of valid lead ownership.

The big 45th episode of Deserve to Win here featuring an awesome interview with special guest Cyle Coffman– and the return of the Direct Marketing Wizard!!!

Cyle is the owner of Lead Opera and the developer of a new product called Lead Proof that promises to provide incorruptible proof of a valid lead that you “own” and don’t merely “rent.”

The guy’s product seems super cool so we bring him on the podcast to discuss– if you are in the lead generation industry (either buying or selling leads) you will definitely want to listen to this interview to get a better sense of the state of the industry.

PLUS we have our amazing friend PJ back on the show. PJ is known as the direct marketing wizard because he has a tremendous set of call centers and direct mail shops that just deliver great value and results. He’s an amazing COMPLIANT player and was the firm’s very first client!

In fact the Deserve to Win podcast actually started in the Wizard’s art studio so it is simply amazing to have him back on the show!

Before we get to the interview the team talks about a bunch of critical recent developments including:

1. Is James Shelton’s number not on the DNC list?;

2. AiAdvantage settles a TCPA suit for millions;

3. A court tosses an ATDS TCPA suit and it is good news for all;

4. The Money Source also paid $1.5MM to settle a TCPA suit recently; and

5. TCPA class action filings fell in June, 2026 YoY for the first time in months.

We have a ton of fun together on this episode as well and you really need to check out all the fun new doodads in the podcast studio!

I think you’re really going to enjoy this one as the new format is really starting to show dividends:

Chat soon.

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