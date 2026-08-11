Navigating Regulatory Investigations In Corporate Misconduct: A Practical Guide For Hong Kong Listed Companies

Introduction

The Annual Review of Issuers’ Reports 2025 published by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX)1 highlights continuing weaknesses in financial reporting and corporate governance among Hong Kong listed companies. In 2024, 164 issuers reported modified audit opinions, most commonly driven by going concern uncertainties, asset valuation issues and limitations in access to accounting records.

While such audit outcomes do not in themselves establish wrongdoing, they frequently serve as regulatory entry points for scrutiny by HKEX and the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). In practice, these issues often escalate into investigations into directors’ discharge of duties, material internal control deficiencies, and false or misleading disclosures. In more serious cases, they may point to suspected corporate fraud or other accounting and financial misconduct.

At the same time, Hong Kong has seen a resurgence in IPO activity, bringing a new cohort of issuers with limited operating histories, evolving business models and concentrated decision‑making at board or founder level. Experience shows that governance and reporting weaknesses in such companies often surface post‑listing, once regulatory oversight and audit scrutiny intensify. Taken together, recent reporting outcomes and elevated listing activity suggest that investigations into corporate misconduct are likely to increase in upcoming years.

This article sets out a practical pathway for how Hong Kong listed companies can navigate regulatory investigations into alleged corporate misconduct, and the role independent forensic specialists play in supporting boards and advisers through this process.

How Do Listed Companies Typically Deal With SFC and HKEX Investigations?

In Hong Kong, regulatory investigations into listed companies typically follow a structured escalation pathway, although actions by the SFC and HKEX may proceed in parallel depending on the nature and severity of the concerns.

In practice, companies can expect the following progression once issues surface:

a) Regulatory Enquiries and Statutory Information-Gathering Powers

Initial engagement often takes the form of enquiries from HKEX under the listing rules and/or information requests from the SFC. In more serious cases, the SFC may exercise its statutory powers under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (SFO) to compel the production of documents and information. This commonly includes notices issued under section 179 (requiring records and explanations from listed companies and related parties) or sections 182 and 183 (formal investigations and compulsory interviews) under the SFO. These notices are legally binding and must be handled with care.

b) Engagement of Legal Advisers and Internal Fact‑Finding

Upon receipt of regulatory enquiries or statutory notices, boards typically engage external legal counsel and commence internal fact-finding to assess the scope, credibility, and potential regulatory impact of the issues identified.

c) Escalation and Governance Response

Where material irregularities, control failures or potential misconduct are identified, matters may escalate. This can include enhanced disclosure obligations, possible trading suspension, and the formation of an independent investigation committee at board level.

d) Appointment of Independent Forensic Specialists

HKEX guidance frequently requires the appointment of independent forensic specialists to investigate alleged accounting and financial irregularities, particularly in instances when management are seeking to urgently resume trading. Independence, objectivity, and evidence‑based analysis are critical at this stage.

e) Disclosure, Remediation, and Resolution

The process typically concludes with public disclosure of investigation findings, remediation of control deficiencies, governance enhancements, and satisfaction of any conditions imposed by HKEX for trading resumption.

HKEX guidance2 emphasises that independent investigations must be thorough, evidence‑based, and objective, with clear articulation of root causes, financial impact, and remedial actions.

Illustrative Enforcement Example: Directors’ Misconduct and Post‑Listing Investigation

A recent enforcement case3 illustrates how regulatory scrutiny can escalate where concerns arise over directors’ conduct and governance failures. In January 2025, the SFC and HKEX took coordinated enforcement action against a main board‑listed company and a number of its former directors in connection with alleged misconduct and breaches of directors’ duties, with reported losses exceeding HK$660 million.

From a practical perspective, the case demonstrates how regulatory focus can quickly shift from explaining individual transactions to assessing whether directors exercised independent judgment, whether internal controls were effective, and whether market disclosures were accurate and complete. It also underscores the importance of independent, evidence‑based investigations in addressing regulatory concerns, supporting remediation, and restoring confidence among regulators and investors.

Role of Independent Forensic Specialists

Independent forensic specialists play a central and often decisive role in regulatory investigations involving corporate misconduct and directors’ failures. In complex cases, the credibility of the investigation — and the regulator’s confidence in the outcome — often turns on whether the forensic work is independent, evidence￼driven and defensible.

Depending on the circumstances, forensic specialists typically assist with:

a) Prompt preservation of potentially relevant evidence, including electronic data from devices and systems, to prevent loss or tampering;

b) Identification, consolidation, and forensic analysis of accounting and financial records to establish an accurate factual baseline;

c) Transaction testing, fund tracing, and document review, conducted in parallel with legal advice to identify improper payments, undisclosed arrangements, or misuse of funds;

d) Use of data analytics to detect anomalies such as round￼tripping, unusual revenue patterns, or cut￼off issues that may not be apparent from manual review;

e) Business intelligence and counterparty due diligence to uncover undisclosed related‑party relationships or conflicts of interest;

f) Structured interviews with directors, management, and key personnel, corroborated against documentary and digital evidence;

g) Quantification of financial impact, including misstated profits, inflated assets, or misappropriated funds; and

h) Internal control reviews and remediation support, which are commonly required under HKEX resumption guidance.

Well‑executed forensic investigations do more than address immediate regulatory concerns. They assist boards in demonstrating effective oversight, support credible remediation, and are often critical to restoring regulatory and investor confidence following allegations of corporate misconduct.

Closing Thoughts

Regulatory investigations have become an increasingly familiar reality for Hong Kong listed companies. How an issuer responds — particularly at the early stages — can materially influence the scope, duration, and outcome of regulatory scrutiny.

Boards and management teams that act decisively, engage appropriate expertise, and approach investigations with independence, transparency, and discipline are better positioned to protect corporate value, restore market confidence, and meet regulatory expectations in an increasingly demanding environment.

Footnotes

1 HKEX’s Annual Review of Issuers’ Reports 2025 dated December 2025

2 HKEX Guidance Letter (HKEX-GL120-24) dated November 2024