Lindsey Reighard Discusses Mid-Market M&A With Mergers & Acquisitions

Lindsey Reighard examines the current slowdown in mid-market M&A activity, exploring how summer timing and geopolitical uncertainty are creating a choppier deal environment. The analysis reveals which factors are causing businesses to delay market entry and when activity might resume.

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In a recent Mergers & Acquisitions article, Lindsey Reighard discusses the slowdown in mid-market M&A activity and the factors contributing to a choppier deal environment, including summer timing and geopolitical uncertainty.

Lindsey noted that geopolitical developments can have a meaningful short-term impact on which businesses come to market, particularly in cross-border transactions. “People can ultimately become comfortable with those issues, but they can have a meaningful short-term impact on which businesses come to market and which wait,” she said.

While international activity is beginning to pick up, Lindsey expects the M&A market to remain somewhat slow until next year.

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