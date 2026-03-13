Investor State Award Enforced Despite Bribery Allegation But Costs Award May Be Resisted

In a recent judgment, the English High Court held that award creditors in the long-running Yukos saga were entitled to enforce their New York Convention awards against Russia under the Arbitration Act.

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1. In a recent judgment, the English High Court held that award creditors in the long-running Yukos saga were entitled to enforce their New York Convention awards against Russia under the Arbitration Act. The High Court held that:

an arbitral award should be enforced even if the underlying investment was procured by fraud or bribery, because that is an issue for the underlying tribunal and not the enforcing court; but that it may be contrary to English public policy to enforce a costs award where the successful party engaged in procedural misconduct.

2. This update summarizes the background to Hulley Enterprises, Yukos Universal and Veteran Petroleum v. The Russian Federation [2026] EWHC 456 (Comm) and discusses its key findings and implications.

I. BACKGROUND

3. The Yukos arbitrations arose out of Russia's expropriation of Yukos in the mid-2000s. Hulley, Yukos and Veteran ("Claimants"), who owned shares in Yukos, commenced three parallel Energy Charter Treaty arbitrations against Russia, each before the same tribunal and seated in the Netherlands. The Claimants prevailed in the arbitrations and, between them, were awarded approximately $50 billion plus interest and costs in three separate awards ("Yukos Awards").

4. The Yukos Awards were subject to long-running proceedings in the Netherlands, where Russia attempted – ultimately unsuccessfully – to set them aside. The Yukos Awards have also been subject to enforcement proceedings in the English courts. Russia challenged the jurisdiction of the English courts on the basis of state immunity; proceedings were then stayed for 8 years pending resolution of proceedings in the Netherlands.

5. The English enforcement proceedings resumed in 2022, and the English courts dismissed Russia's challenge on jurisdiction. Russia then sought to resist enforcement on various fraud and corruption-related grounds. A trial on preliminary issues was ordered where Bright J in the High Court considered whether, if proven, Russia's allegations could form a basis to refuse enforcement under the Arbitration Act.

II. THE HIGH COURT'S DECISION ON ENFORCEMENT

6. Russia sought to resist enforcement on the basis of section 103(3) of the Arbitration Act, which states that recognition or enforcement of a New York Convention award may be refused "if it would be contrary to public policy to recognize or enforce the award."

7. Russia's arguments that enforcement should be refused on a public policy basis broadly fell into two categories. First, Russia argued that the Claimants' investments were illegally acquired: during the privatization of Yukos in the 1990s, the Claimants' ultimate owners allegedly paid bribes to acquire shares in Yukos, before then incorporating the Claimants and transferring their shares to them. Second, Russia alleged that the Claimants had committed various forms of procedural fraud during the course of the Yukos arbitrations, including by deliberately concealing relevant documents and paying one of their witnesses. We consider each category in turn below.

A. Historic Illegality in the Making of a Contract or Investment

8. With respect to Russia's first objection, Bright J first noted that the English courts take a strong pro-enforcement approach to enforcing New York Convention awards and that the threshold for refusing enforcement on the basis of public policy considerations is very high.

9. Bright J then noted that there is no English public policy requiring a court to refuse to enforce a contract procured by bribery. An award based on a contract to procure a bribe would be unenforceable, but an award based on a contract that was procured by a bribe (but had a lawful subject-matter) would be enforceable. In the latter scenario, the act of bribery is not "sufficiently connected" to the award to justify refusing enforcement on a public policy basis.

10. Russia sought to argue that, in the investment treaty context, the court should apply a different standard: an investment under an investment treaty is a bundle of rights that crystallize when an award is rendered on the basis of those rights. On Russia's logic, any illegality inherent in the original investment will therefore crystallize in the award, rendering it unenforceable. However, Bright J rejected this proposition:

If an award arising out of a contract obtained by the award creditor's bribery is enforceable under English law, it would be anomalous for an award under an investment treaty to be unenforceable in analogous circumstances. Save in exceptional cases, the English court is bound by the tribunal's findings of fact. It would be very unusual if the tribunal had found that the investor's conduct violated international public policy standards but nonetheless found in favor of the investor.

11. Bright J acknowledged that some investment treaty tribunals have found the investor's claims inadmissible due to fraud or bribery, refusing to separate the illegal act from the investment itself. However, Bright J noted that an English court would have found differently: it would have distinguished an investment that was fundamentally unlawful (such as a contract to commit a crime) from a lawful investment obtained by bribery or purchased with the proceeds of crime. Bright J therefore held that, even if Russia's allegations of bribery in the privatization of Yukos were proven, enforcement of the Yukos Awards would not be contrary to English public policy and could not be refused on that basis.

12. The High Court's pro-enforcement approach can also be seen in Bright J's treatment of a further illegality objection by Russia. The tribunal in the Yukos Awards found that the Claimants had engaged in tax evasion during the course of their investment. While this did not render their claims inadmissible, the tribunal reduced the award of damages by 25%. Bright J held that the Claimants' proven tax evasion could not render enforcement of the Yukos Awards contrary to English public policy: enforcement would not compensate or reward their illegal conduct because the tribunal had already priced their wrongdoing into their damages awards.

B. Procedural Fraud







13. With respect to Russia's second objection, Bright J noted that, even if a party can meet the high standard of proof required to prove that fraud occurred during arbitration proceedings, this is not sufficient in itself as a basis to refuse enforcement of the award. The fraud must be "sufficiently connected" to the outcome of the arbitration and cause a "substantial injustice" to the affected party.

14. Bright J quickly dismissed the relevance of Russia's allegation that the Claimants had paid one of their witnesses, allegedly in exchange for favorable testimony. Even if proven, payment to a witness was not illegal under Dutch law (the law of the seat) or the applicable procedural rules (the UNCITRAL Rules). Further, the elements of the witness's testimony that Russia challenged were of no relevance to the outcome: they were therefore "collateral" and not "sufficiently connected."

15. However, Bright J did consider Russia's allegation that the Claimants deliberately concealed documents to be material. Russia argued that throughout the arbitration, the Claimants concealed documents that showed that from the moment of Yukos' privatization, the shares in Yukos were always controlled by the ultimate owners of the Claimants. These documents allegedly showed that the Claimants and their ultimate owners – who had allegedly paid the bribes to acquire Yukos – were "one and the same."

16. Bright J did not consider that, if true, Russia's allegation would have been relevant to the substantive outcome of the arbitrations. However, if proven, the Claimants' conduct would almost certainly have made a difference to the tribunal's costs awards: if the tribunal had known that the Claimants had intentionally and dishonestly concealed disclosable documents, it would not have awarded them some $50 million in costs.

17. As a result, Bright J held that, if Russia's allegation was proven, there would be a basis to resist enforcement of the costs award as contrary to English public policy. He therefore ordered that the Claimants be granted leave to enforce the Yukos Awards and interest, but not the awards on costs (where the enforcement proceedings will remain pending).

III. REFLECTIONS

18. There are two principal takeaways for investors seeking to enforce investor-state awards under the New York Convention in the English courts.

19. First, the High Court's judgment is a reminder that, even when presented with potentially serious allegations relating to an award's underlying facts, the English courts are very unlikely to refuse enforcement. Host States in investor-state disputes frequently allege that the investor has engaged in illegality and, therefore, should not be protected by the relevant treaty. However, if the investor has persuaded the tribunal that the alleged illegality does not defeat its claim, the English courts are likely to enforce the award as long as the investment was not seeking to further an illegal purpose contrary to international public policy. As Bright J wryly noted, "litigation of this kind is not a moral beauty contest," and the New York Convention and Arbitration Act's pro-enforcement approach "can be relied on by sinners, no less than by saints."

20. Second, procedural misconduct during the course of the arbitration that emerges later may have cost consequences for a successful party during enforcement proceedings – even if the tribunal has not ruled that such misconduct occurred. In investor-state cases, where investors can incur significant legal costs and may already have committed a substantial portion of their eventual damages award to third-party funders, the impact may be considerable.

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