Jenner & Block Clears Record Of Mother Wrongly Flagged By DCFS

When a domestic violence survivor found herself facing a wrongful indication of neglect from Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) — on top of the trauma she had already endured — Jenner & Block Partner Stephanie Sebor stepped in to set the record straight.

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When a domestic violence survivor found herself facing a wrongful indication of neglect from Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) — on top of the trauma she had already endured — Jenner & Block Partner Stephanie Sebor stepped in to set the record straight.

In November 2023, Stephanie’s client was assaulted in her home by her romantic partner, the father of her then-six-month-old daughter. This followed a previous incident that same day, which resulted in the partner being escorted home by police, while Jenner’s client returned home with her children. That night, despite having locked the doors, her partner entered her home uninvited and assaulted her.

A hotline report made to DCFS of these events led to the involvement of an investigator, who attested to the precautionary measures the victim had taken prior to the assault and the fact she had called the police. Despite this and the fact that there had been no subsequent reports of domestic violence, the investigator and her supervisor alleged the victim created an “Environment Injurious to Health and Welfare” for her children and placed her on the DCFS State Central Register of individuals who have been indicated for child abuse and neglect.

After Stephanie intervened, an Administrative Law Judge reviewed the testimony and facts and concluded her client had taken appropriate precautionary measures to protect her children from domestic violence. Because there was no evidence she had been neglectful or created a dangerous environment for her children, the indication was reversed and her request for expungement of the record of the allegation was granted.

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