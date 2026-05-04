Episode 8: “Texas On Trial: Jury Verdicts And What They Signal” (Podcast)

In our latest episode, Akin litigation partners Scott Barnard and Stephanie Lindemuth sit down with Roland Garcia of Greenberg Traurig, lead plaintiff’s counsel in the first jury trial in the Texas Business Courts—a case that tested not only the merits, but also the court’s infrastructure.

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In our latest episode, Akin litigation partners Scott Barnard and Stephanie Lindemuth sit down with Roland Garcia of Greenberg Traurig, lead plaintiff’s counsel in the first jury trial in the Texas Business Courts—a case that tested not only the merits, but also the court’s infrastructure.

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