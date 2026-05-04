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4 May 2026

Episode 8: “Texas On Trial: Jury Verdicts And What They Signal” (Podcast)

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Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

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In our latest episode, Akin litigation partners Scott Barnard and Stephanie Lindemuth sit down with Roland Garcia of Greenberg Traurig, lead plaintiff’s counsel in the first jury trial in the Texas Business Courts—a case that tested not only the merits, but also the court’s infrastructure.
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
M. Scott Barnard and Stephanie Lindemuth
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In our latest episode, Akin litigation partners Scott Barnard and Stephanie Lindemuth sit down with Roland Garcia of Greenberg Traurig, lead plaintiff’s counsel in the first jury trial in the Texas Business Courts—a case that tested not only the merits, but also the court’s infrastructure.

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M. Scott Barnard
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Stephanie Lindemuth
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