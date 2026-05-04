Introducing The Transportation, Automotive, And Logistics Class Action Review – 2026!

Class action litigation has emerged as a powerful force reshaping how transportation, automotive, and logistics companies operate and manage risk. Duane Morris announces the first edition of the Transportation...

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Duane Morris Takeaway: In an era where the transportation industry underpins global commerce, from last-mile delivery networks to international logistics, legal risk has never been more complex or consequential. Class action litigation, in particular, has emerged as a powerful force shaping how transportation, automotive, and logistics companies operate, manage risk, and plan for the future. Against this backdrop, Duane Morris is proud to announce the first edition of the Transportation, Automotive, and Logistics Class Action Review.

This new publication is designed to provide a comprehensive, data-driven overview of class action litigation trends specific to the transportation sector. Building on the broader framework established by leading annual reviews of class action activity—which analyze hundreds of decisions and billions of dollars in settlements each year—the Review narrows the focus to one of the most dynamic and heavily litigated industries in the modern economy.

Class actions have long been recognized as high-stakes litigation, capable of reshaping business models and imposing significant financial exposure. By aggregating claims across large groups of plaintiffs, these cases can exponentially increase potential damages and create industry-wide ripple effects. Nowhere is this more evident than in transportation, where evolving workforce models, regulatory frameworks, and technological change continue to generate new legal challenges.

Recent litigation trends highlight the growing complexity of the space. For example, courts have wrestled with the scope of the “transportation worker exemption” under federal arbitration law, producing inconsistent rulings that affect employers ranging from trucking companies to warehouse operators. At the same time, issues involving wage-and-hour compliance, independent contractor classification, accessibility requirements, and data privacy are increasingly finding their way into class action complaints.

The Transportation, Automotive, and Logistics Class Action Review captures these developments in a structured, accessible format and offers practitioners, in-house counsel, and industry stakeholders a clear understanding of where litigation risk is heading.

Download your copy today and stay ahead of the curve in transportation, automotive, and logistics class action litigation.

Stay tuned to the Class Action Weekly Wire for more information on the Transportation, Automotive, and Logistics Class Action Review – 2026 coming soon!

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

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