9th Cir. 2025 Annual Report

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has posted its 2025 Annual Report. The Chief Judge’s summary message notes that the Ninth Circuit “continued to be the nation’s busiest federal appellate court, accounting for 22.8% of all new appeals nationally, with 9,544 appeals...

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The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has posted its 2025 Annual Report.

The Chief Judge’s summary message notes that the Ninth Circuit “continued to be the nation’s busiest federal appellate court, accounting for 22.8% of all new appeals nationally, with 9,544 appeals, up 17.2% from fiscal year 2024.” In 2025, the Circuit added one new judge (Eric C. Tung) and saw the passing of two senior judges (Andrew Kleinfeld and Sandra Ikuta). The median time for an appeal to be on the docket at the court was 11.9 months (down .8 months from 2024) , with the median time for briefing at 6.7 months and the median time from oral argument to opinion at 1.4 months. Ruling on 730 petitions for rehearing en banc, only 30 made it to a vote, and the court granted only 11 (the same number as in 2024). See p. 56.

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