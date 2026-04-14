The Class Action Weekly Wire – Episode 143: Class Action Epicenters: Key Developments In California, Illinois, And New York (Video)

Duane Morris Takeaway:This week's episode features Duane Morris partners Jerry Maatman, Jennifer Riley, and Daniel Spencer with their discussion of a new desk reference series from the Duane Morris Class Action Defense Team analyzing key developments in California, Illinois, and New York.

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Episode Transcript

Jerry Maatman: Welcome, loyal blog listeners. Thank you for being here for our weekly podcast series, The Class Action Weekly Wire. I'm Jerry Maatman, a partner at Duane Morris, and joining me today are my colleagues and partners, Daniel Spencer of our Los Angeles office, and Jennifer Riley of our Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco offices. Welcome.

Jennifer Riley: Thanks, Jerry. Happy to be part of the podcast today.

Daniel Spencer: Yeah, thanks for having me, Jerry.

Jerry: Today on the podcast, we're discussing three of the most significant jurisdictions for class action litigation, what are called epicenters of class action filings – and that would be California, New York, and Illinois – and a brand new set of resources and desk references designed to make sense of it all: the California, New York, and Illinois class action reviews for 2026 put together by Duane Morris Class Action Defense lawyers with over 125 years of collective experience. Jen, can you tell us about these desk references and the skinny on each of them?

Jennifer: Absolutely, Jerry. We are very excited about this launch. These are new, state-specific class action reviews. They are comprehensive desk references designed to help legal professionals and companies better understand the landscape of class action law and developments in California, New York, and Illinois. Those states are true epicenters for class action litigation. A significant number of cases are filed and decided in each of those states each year, so they often set the tone for broader legal trends that we then see nationwide.

Jerry: That makes a lot of sense in terms of having available desk references on the three jurisdictions where most class actions are filed. Daniel, from your perspective, why is it important for corporate counsel to stay on top of developments in these particular geographic areas?

Daniel: Well, as you know, Jerry, class action litigation just plays a major role in shaping everything from consumer protection laws, employment practices, and even corporate accountability. Each state has its own nuances and different procedural rules, different judicial interpretations, and evolving case law in each of these areas – and it creates a real challenge for clients and for corporate counsel who are looking at this landscape. Even experienced practitioners can find it difficult to stay current, especially when the landscape is constantly shifting.

Jerry: So that's where these reviews come in, both hard copies and as e-books that can be put on a computer.

Daniel: Exactly, and we created this collection of reviews to simplify that process. Each volume provides a clear, practical insights into the rules, the trends, and strategic considerations that define class action practice for these specific states.

Jennifer: And to build on that, each review also dives deep into the state-specific procedures in play, highlights recent case developments, as well as offers guidance on how to approach some of those complex litigation challenges that class actions present. Whether you are advising clients, litigating a case, or just trying to deepen your knowledge in this area, these resources are designed to be accessible as well as actionable.

Jerry: I got a call last week from a client who actually had the desk reference on her phone. She said he used it while she was traveling and was able to answer a question while she was traveling – actually from New York to California. And she was able to get the answer in the most recent case. So, definitely a great goal for these desk references.

Jennifer: Absolutely, that's a great example, and that's definitely our goal. We wanted to create something that supports better decision-making and helps professionals navigate this increasingly complex area with confidence.

Jerry: Well, great, thanks so much. Before we wrap up, where can listeners find these tools and desk references?

Daniel: The California, New York, and Illinois class action reviews are now available on the Duane Morris Class Action Defense Blog. We encourage everyone to explore this series and see how it can support their work, broaden their perspective on class action law.

Jerry: Fantastic. Jen and Daniel, thanks so much for joining us today on the Class Action Weekly Wire and walking us through this set of desk references that are designed for our loyal listeners. And thank you for stopping in and hope you'll visit our Duane Morris Class Action Defense Blog and download the new e-books.

Jennifer: Thanks for having me, Jerry, and thanks to all of our listeners.

Daniel: Yeah, thanks again, Jerry, and thanks to everybody who's tuning in for the Class Action Weekly Wire.