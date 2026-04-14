Staying Strong And Silent On Appeal

Sometimes the strongest litigation strategy is staying silent—strategically choosing not to respond to weak, irrelevant, or low-impact arguments can conserve client resources, preserve credibility, and let lawyers exercise independent judgment without undermining the case.

Read the full version of this month's "Exceptionally Appealing" column from Partne rBenjamin G. Shatz at the Daily Journal.

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