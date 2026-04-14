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14 April 2026

Staying Strong And Silent On Appeal

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Duane Morris LLP

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Sometimes the strongest litigation strategy is staying silent—strategically choosing not to respond to weak, irrelevant, or low-impact arguments can conserve client resources, preserve credibility, and let lawyers exercise independent judgment without undermining the case.
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Benjamin G. Shatz
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Sometimes the strongest litigation strategy is staying silent—strategically choosing not to respond to weak, irrelevant, or low-impact arguments can conserve client resources, preserve credibility, and let lawyers exercise independent judgment without undermining the case.

Read the full version of this month's "Exceptionally Appealing" column from Partne rBenjamin G. Shatz at the Daily Journal.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Benjamin G. Shatz
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