ARTICLE
12 March 2025

NYAG Releases Top Ten Categories Of Consumer Complaints For 2024

GA
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)

Contributor

Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) logo
With firms representing more than 90 countries, each GALA member has the local expertise and experience in advertising, marketing and promotion law that will help your campaign achieve its objectives, and navigate the legal minefield successfully. GALA is a uniquely sensitive global resource whose members maintain frequent contact with each other to maximize the effectiveness of their collaborative efforts for their shared clients. GALA provides the premier worldwide resource to advertisers and agencies seeking solutions to problems involving the complex legal issues affecting today's marketplace.
Explore Firm Details
In connection with National Consumer Protection Week, New York Attorney General Letitia James released a list of the top 10 types of consumer complaints received by the NYAG in 2024.
United States New York Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In connection with National Consumer Protection Week, New York Attorney General Letitia James released a list of the top 10 types of consumer complaints received by the NYAG in 2024. It's a good idea for advertisers to pay attention to what the hot button issues are, since these are often the issues that drive regulatory enforcement priorities.

So, here is what consumers are complaining about in New York:

  • Retail sales, including online purchases, price gouging, retail sales, defective merchandise, poor customer service, and pets.
  • Landlord/tenant.
  • Automobile, including car sales, servicing, financing, and repairs.
  • Internet, including internet services and service providers, data privacy and security, digital media, and internet fraud.
  • Credit, banking, and mortgages, including debt collection, credit card billing, debt settlement, payday loans, credit repair, credit reporting agencies, identity theft, banking, loan modification scams, and mortgage lending and servicing.
  • Consumer services, including immigration service providers, alarm companies, dry cleaners, restaurants, movers, storage facilities, and services for personal or household use.
  • Utilities, including wireless and residential phones, energy services and suppliers, and cable and satellite companies.
  • Home repair/improvement, including repair issues, deceitful contractors, and solar panel installations.
  • Entertainment, including events, concerts, ticket sales, and streaming services.
  • Travel, including airline customer service, flight cancellations, and refunds.

In releasing the list, James said, "Every day, my office fights back against a wide range of fraudulent, deceptive, and illegal practices, protecting New Yorkers from price gouging, deed theft, false advertising, and more. It is more important than ever that consumers and small businesses in New York know that my office is on their side and always looking out for their wallets. I encourage everyone to stay vigilant, follow our tips, and contact my office with information about scams and violations of consumer protection laws."

"It is more important than ever that consumers and small businesses in New York know that my office is on their side and always looking out for their wallets"

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More