AD Nauseam: Left To Our Own Devices (Podcast)

In this episode, hosts Amy Mudge and Daniel Kaufman discuss various health-related cases involving medical devices and FTC rulings. They delve into notable cases such as the QRay bracelet, which claimed pain relief through ionization, and the ViaTek mosquito shield band, which purported to repel mosquitoes. They also cover the MSA 30X Sound Amplifier and a blood pressure measuring app, highlighting the importance of substantiation for health claims and the FTC's rigorous standards. The episode emphasizes the necessity for reliable scientific evidence in advertising health-related products and the implications of making strong claims without adequate proof.

