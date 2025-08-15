ARTICLE
Save The Date: "A Review Of Sports Marketing And Media Legal Issues In North America"

The International Advertising Association North America will be hosting a half-day event, "A Review of Sports Marketing and Media Legal Issues in North America." The event, which is co-sponsored by Frankfurt Kurnit, will be held at our offices in New York City on September 18, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

With the biggest sporting events in the world arriving in North America over the next several years, all eyes will be on the multi-billion dollar sports marketing and media industry – and the legal issues that will arise. From organizing bodies and leagues to teams and players to sponsors and media companies, a number of different rights are at stake, as well as the dollars that go along with them. Complicated organizing body and league rules, the nuances of local practices in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, and detailed intellectual property laws can all trip up marketers.

This program -- addressing current trends in sports marketing and media -- will be a discussion amongst experts, reflecting on past deals and providing strategies necessary to get ahead in the broad landscape of sports marketing and media. Covering a wide range of topics including sponsorship agreements and activations, event production, content production, associative and ambush marketing, rights licensing, and trademark protection and enforcement, this program will provide both lawyers and marketers representing parties on all sides of the deal with the expertise to serve up a winning deal.

