8 May 2025

Multistate Coalition Files Amicus Brief Warning Against Efforts To Dismantle The CFPB (Podcast)

KD
In their brief, the coalition, co-led by New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and New York Attorney General Letitia James, argues that the administration's efforts to eliminate the CFPB will harm consumers by preventing them from utilizing the CFPB's robust complaint reporting system to raise issues of fraud or deception.
Paul Singer,Beth Bolen Chun,Andrea DeLorimier
Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · Multistate Coalition Files Amicus Brief Warning Against Efforts to Dismantle the CFPB

Hosted by Simone Roach, this episode covers a coalition of all 23 democratic attorneys general that filed an amicus brief in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland warning against efforts by the Trump Administration to defund and disband the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

