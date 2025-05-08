Multistate Coalition Files Amicus Brief Warning Against Efforts To Dismantle The CFPB (Podcast)

self

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · Multistate Coalition Files Amicus Brief Warning Against Efforts to Dismantle the CFPB

Apple SoundCloud Spotify

Hosted by Simone Roach, this episode covers a coalition of all 23 democratic attorneys general that filed an amicus brief in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland warning against efforts by the Trump Administration to defund and disband the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.