8 May 2025

Privacy, Consumer Protection, And State AG Enforcement Action- What To Expect In 2025 (Podcast)

Comprehensive state privacy laws are the "new normal." Comprehensive state privacy legislation is unlikely to slow down any time soon. In the first few weeks of 2025 alone, nineteen comprehensive privacy bills were introduced across ten states. As more states endeavor to jump on the privacy bandwagon, consumer protection offices will no doubt begin to ramp up education and enforcement efforts.
Paul Singer,Christopher S. Tarbell, and Meaghan M. Donahue

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · Privacy, Consumer Protection, and State AG Enforcement Action- What to Expect in 2025

Apple SoundCloud Spotify

Hosted by Simone Roach, this episode covers expected trends in privacy, consumer protection, and state AG enforcement actions in 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Paul Singer
Christopher S. Tarbell
Meaghan M. Donahue
