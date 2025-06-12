ARTICLE
12 June 2025

How To DMCA A Roblox Game

MH
Let's say someone steals your game thumbnail, and now they're siphoning off players that should be on your game. The fastest way to fight back is to file a DMCA notice with Roblox.
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
👉 Good news: You don't need a lawyer to do this. I made a fillable form you can use:

1636232a.jpg

Here's how to fill it out the form:

1️⃣ Paste the URL where your game is hosted.

1636232b.jpg

2️⃣ Paste the URL of the infringing game and describe the infringement, for example: "The infringing game has made a 1:1 copy of my game's thumbnail."

1636232c.jpg

3️⃣ (Optional), check the box and attach side-by-side screenshots.

1636232d.jpg

4️⃣ Fill in your name, address, phone number, and email (yes, it's required). [Roblox usually strips everything except your first name before notifying the infringer.]

1636232e.jpg

Now sign ✍️ and 📨 email the completed form to Roblox.

1636232f.jpg

✅ If accepted, the infringing game is usually taken down within 24–48 hours.

Want a copy of the form? Contact me, and I'll send it to you!

