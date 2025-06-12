How To DMCA A Roblox Game

Let's say someone steals your game thumbnail, and now they're siphoning off players that should be on your game. The fastest way to fight back is to file a DMCA notice with Roblox.

👉 Good news: You don't need a lawyer to do this. I made a fillable form you can use:

Here's how to fill it out the form:

1️⃣ Paste the URL where your game is hosted.

2️⃣ Paste the URL of the infringing game and describe the infringement, for example: "The infringing game has made a 1:1 copy of my game's thumbnail."

3️⃣ (Optional), check the box and attach side-by-side screenshots.

4️⃣ Fill in your name, address, phone number, and email (yes, it's required). [Roblox usually strips everything except your first name before notifying the infringer.]

Now sign ✍️ and 📨 email the completed form to Roblox.

✅ If accepted, the infringing game is usually taken down within 24–48 hours.

Want a copy of the form? Contact me, and I'll send it to you!

