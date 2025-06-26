This Is The Biggest Headache For Roblox Studios (Video)

One of the biggest headaches for my Roblox clients is people cloning their games or stealing assets. For example, I represent Blox Fruits, and their game is constantly getting copied.

The fastest way to remove a stolen game is with a DMCA notice. You don't need a lawyer to do that. I made a free form you can use that complies with Roblox's terms of service.

Here's how it works: First, Roblox needs to know which game is yours. So paste in the URL to your game.

Second, Roblox needs to know which game is infringing. So paste in the URL to infringing game and explain what they stole.

The Copyright Agents at Roblox will focus on whether the games or assets look the same. So add side-by-side screenshots.

Here's that Blox Fruits example again—very similar:

Third, you have to provide your name, email, and address. Roblox usually hides everything but your first name.

Sign it, email it to Roblox, and if they accept it, the infringing game will be down in 24 to 48 hours.

