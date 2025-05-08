AGs Ask Congress To Take Further Action On ORC (Podcast)

self

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · AGs Ask Congress to Take Further Action on ORC

Hosted by Simone Roach, this episode covers a bipartisan letter signed by more than 35 Attorneys General (AGs) to encourage Congress to help "combat the nationwide organized retail crime epidemic" as retailers across the country have been forced to close stores due to financial losses and physical dangers from crime.

