ARTICLE
8 May 2025

AGs Ask Congress To Take Further Action On ORC (Podcast)

KD
If you have been following our blogs, it should be no surprise that the Attorneys General remain focused on combatting Organized Retail Crime (ORC) using available state and federal tools.
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Paul Singer,Beth Bolen Chun, and Abigail Stempson

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · AGs Ask Congress to Take Further Action on ORC

Apple SoundCloud Spotify

Hosted by Simone Roach, this episode covers a bipartisan letter signed by more than 35 Attorneys General (AGs) to encourage Congress to help "combat the nationwide organized retail crime epidemic" as retailers across the country have been forced to close stores due to financial losses and physical dangers from crime.

Authors
Photo of Paul Singer
Paul Singer
Photo of Beth Bolen Chun
Beth Bolen Chun
Photo of Abigail Stempson
Abigail Stempson
