AGs Ask Congress To Take Further Action On ORC (Podcast)

Hosted by Simone Roach, this episode covers a bipartisan letter
signed by more than 35 Attorneys General (AGs) to encourage
Congress to help "combat the nationwide organized retail crime
epidemic" as retailers across the country have been forced to
close stores due to financial losses and physical dangers from
crime.
