Employer Update: New Immigration Rules For Sponsored Workers – July 2025

The 1 July 2025 Statement of Changes to the Immigration Rules announces the first changes to the Skilled Worker route since the publication of the White Paper on reform of UK immigration in May this year.

Kadmos Consultants is a boutique immigration law firm specialising in all aspects of immigration to the UK and British citizenship. The firm was established in 2006 and has a reputation for the excellent customer care and uniquely high success rate both in private and business immigration.

The 1 July 2025 Statement of Changes to the Immigration Rules announces the first changes to the Skilled Worker route since the publication of the White Paper on reform of UK immigration in May this year.

There are no changes for workers who are already on the sponsored work route except that their next visa extension will may require a slightly higher salary.

The changes will come into effect on 22 July 2025 and workers sponsored before this date or who make a visa application based on a Certificate of Sponsorship issued before 22 July will be covered by the current rules.

From 22 July the general minimum salary threshold will rise to £41,700 and the occupation specific salary thresholds will also increase by about 10%.

The changes can be summarised as follows:

Minimum skills requirements raised to RQF level 6 for new applicants

Introduction of the Temporary Shortage List until 31 December 2026 for occupations with RQF levels 3-5

No dependants for skilled workers sponsored under the Temporary Shortage List

Increase in salary thresholds

The promised 30% increase in the Immigration Skills Charge which the sponsor pays when assigning CoS (with the exemption for spondees switching from the student route) is not part of the immigration rules and has not yet been introduced. A separate legal instrument can put it into effect any time and it is likely to coincide with changes in the immigration rules.

Graduate skills level (RQF 6) for sponsored workers

More than 170 occupations considered to be RQF level 3-5 have been removed from the eligible occupation codes for the skilled worker route.

The occupations excluded from the eligible list are managers in a variety of enterprises, all types of administrative positions, technicians and services.

Some examples of the occupations no longer eligible for sponsored employment:

Managers and directors in retail and wholesale

Hotel and accommodation managers

Travel agency managers

Health care practice managers

Garage managers and proprietors

Hairdressing and beauty salon managers and proprietors

Engineering technicians

Electrical and electronics technicians

IT operations technicians

CAD, drawing and architectural technicians

Dispensing opticians

Pharmaceutical technicians

Veterinary nurses

Actors, entertainers and presenters

Fitness and wellbeing instructors

Cost lawyers

Financial and accounting technicians

Employers may still sponsor Skilled Workers in these jobs but ONLY if the worker was previous granted permission under the rules in place before 22 July 2025 and had continuous skilled worker visa since then.

This doesn't mean that the worker has to continue working for the same sponsor or be sponsored in the same occupation as previously.

Temporary Shortage List

Temporary Shortage List contains some 50 occupations at RQF levels 3 -5 which remain eligible for the new applicants under the skilled worker route after 22 July 2025.

This is an interim measure which will be removed by the end of 2026 or earlier. A certificate of sponsorship has to be issued before 31 December 2026.

Some examples of the occupations on the Temporary Shortage List

1243 Managers in logistics

1258 Directors in consultancy services

3111 Laboratory technicians

3112 Electrical and electronics technicians

3113 Engineering technicians

3114 Building and civil engineering technicians

3115 Quality assurance technicians

3116 Planning, process and production technicians

3120 Cad, drawing and architectural technicians

3131 IT operations technicians

3132 IT user support technicians

3133 Database administrators and web content technicians

3412 Authors, writers and translators

3414 Dancers and choreographers

3417 Photographers, audio-visual and broadcasting equipment operators

3422 Clothing, fashion and accessories designers

3552 Business sales executives

3554 Advertising and marketing associate professionals

3571 Human resources and industrial relations officers

4122 Book-keepers, payroll managers and wages clerks

Employees sponsored under the Temporary Shortage List will not be able to bring their dependents to the UK.

Increase in salary requirements across all occupations

From 22 July 2025 the following minimum salary thresholds will apply:

Skilled Worker – General minimum salary threshold – £41,700 ( rising from £38,700)

Global Business Mobility – General minimum salary threshold – £52,500 (rising from £48,500)

Jobs on PHD Stem or Occupation Salary list – £37,500 (rising from £34,830)

New Entrant Rate – £33,400 (rising from £30,960)

Transitional arrangements – Extension of skilled worker visas initially granted pre April 2024 – £31,300 (rising from £29,000)

In addition, going rates for specific occupations are also raised in rough proportion to the above.

The general minimum hourly rate for skilled occupations will be £17.13. Where occupation specific hourly rate is higher, occupation specific rate will apply.

Changes which have not yet been introduced

The White Paper discussed in the previous news post included a number of proposals which have not been implemented in the current set of changes but may be expected at a later date.

These include:

Extension of mandatory residence period before indefinite leave to remain

32% in Immigration Skills Charge

English language level increase

Language requirement for dependants

Reduction in the Graduate visa length

Help and advice for sponsors

If your sponsorship plans are affected by the forthcoming changes, please contact us for reliable advice and guidance on the best strategy for sponsored employment.

Originally published 2 July 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.