UK Immigration Pathways For Medical Research Talent

Established Pathways and Salary Requirements

Immigration Salary List Occupations

Certain occupations are included in the Immigration Salary List (Options D and I in Appendix Skilled Worker). An example of a role on this list is a Biological Scientist (SOC 2112). This profession involves studying the structure, function, and behaviour of living organisms, conducting research on life processes, and providing expert advice on matters like disease prevention. The minimum salary requirement for this role is to be equal to or exceeding £33,400 per annum and the role-specific going rate. If an individual was granted Skilled Worker status under the rules in place before 4 April 2024, the minimum salary requirement is lower: equal to or exceeding £25,000 per annum and the role-specific going rate.

Standard Skilled Worker Occupations

Many key medical research roles fall under the Standard Skilled Worker Occupations (Options A and F in Appendix Skilled Worker). These include Biochemists and Biomedical Scientists (SOC 2113), who study chemical processes to understand diseases and are instrumental in developing new pharmaceutical products, and Research and Development Managers (SOC 2161), who establish product design objectives and develop research methodologies. Other examples are Health Services and Public Health Managers and Directors (SOC 1171), who oversee healthcare units and manage staff, and Chemical Scientists (SOC 2111), who develop experimental procedures and conduct analysis to identify chemical compositions. The minimum salary for these standard routes is higher, requiring the salary to be equal to or exceeding £41,700 per annum and the role-specific going rate. For those granted Skilled Worker status before 4 April 2024, minimum salary is set at equal to or exceeding £31,300 per annum and the role-specific going rate.

Health and Care ASHE Occupations

The Skilled Worker route also includes pathways for Health and Care ASHE occupations (Appendix F to J of Appendix Skilled Worker). These occupations include Laboratory Technician (SOC 3111), a role focused on setting up apparatus, preparing materials for analysis, and recording data, and Pharmaceutical Technician (SOC 3212), who prepares and dispenses prescribed drugs under a pharmacist's supervision.

Pathways for PhD Holders

Those with PhD in a subject relevant to the job they will be sponsored (Options B, C, G, and H of Appendix Skilled Worker) can also claim points and meet a different minimum salary requirement. The minimum salary requirement depends on the subject of the qualification. For a PhD in a STEM subject, the salary must be equal to or exceeding £33,400 per annum and the role-specific going rate. The transitional salary for this group, for those granted the visa before 4 April 2024, is equal to or exceeding £25,000 per annum. If the PhD is in any other subject, the minimum salary must be equal to or exceeding £37,500 per annum and the role-specific going rate, with a transitional salary of equal to or exceeding £28,200 per annum. Sponsors must provide a credible explanation as to how the PhD qualifies as a STEM subject.

Employers can sponsor PhD students who have completed their course, provided the student completed at least 24 months of study before the start date of the Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS).

Considerations for Long-Term Planning

As the UK raises visa skill thresholds, both professionals and sponsors must adapt. For migrants, focusing on demonstrating high-skill work and pursuing advanced qualifications to strengthen your case against future threshold is vital. For sponsors, future-proofing your hiring is the way to go. Design roles that emphasise specialised knowledge and judgment, not just procedural work. Audit which positions might become ineligible and consider restructuring or upskilling strategies. Companies should also consider securing essential talent while relevant occupation codes have not been removed from the Immigration rules.