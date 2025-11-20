A Beginner's Guide To Self-Sponsorship As A Skilled Worker

1. What Is Self-Sponsorship on the UK Skilled Worker Visa?

One pathway for migrants to work in the UK is through sponsored employment under the Skilled Worker visa route. This type of visa ties a migrant's permission to stay in the UK to their continued employment with a licensed sponsor.

However, it is possible to sponsor yourself if you have already established, or intend to establish, a UK-based business. In this article, we will outline the three-stage process required for self-sponsorship under the Skilled Worker route.

2. Registering Your Business and Obtaining a Sponsor Licence

To sponsor yourself to work in the UK, your business must first be registered with Companies House and hold a sponsor licence that permits the company to employ migrant workers. To obtain a sponsor licence, the business must be genuine and lawfully operating within the UK.

As part of the sponsor licence application, the company must submit at least four supporting documents from Appendix A of the Home Office guidance. These documents provide evidence of the business's legal status and operations and may include, but are not limited to, the following:

Evidence of employers' liability insurance covering at least £5 million from an insurer authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority;

Proof of registration with HMRC;

Latest acknowledgement of a Company Tax Return;

HMRC VAT registration certificate;

Proof of ownership or lease of your business premises;

Most recent annual accounts, certified by a regulated accountant;

Latest corporate or business bank statement, from a bank regulated by the FCA and PRA.

3. Ensuring Compliance and Demonstrating a Genuine Business

It is essential that all submitted documents comply with the specific formatting and content requirements set out in the Home Office guidance. These documents must be uploaded alongside the online sponsor licence application.

In addition to the required documents, the business must also provide evidence that it is genuinely trading and operating lawfully. This may include client contracts, invoices, or other commercial documentation.

It is also important to note that any sponsored workers must be employed solely for the legitimate needs of the business. Sponsored roles must not involve personal or non-commercial tasks. Therefore, to self-sponsor, you must demonstrate that the role you intend to fill is a genuine vacancy essential to the functioning of the business and not for your private benefit.

Further, the Home Office may require additional specified evidence depending on the nature and structure of your business. We recommend consulting one of our specialist business immigration barristers for tailored advice and guidance on the documentation and application process.

4. Key Personnel Roles in a Sponsor Licence

A sponsor licence comes with many responsibilities and duties. If the company does not abide by these rules, the sponsor licence may be downgraded, suspended or revoked. (Further articles are available in our Knowledge Centre). The individuals responsible for upholding these duties are:

Authorising officer – senior competent person responsible for actions of staff and SMS system;

– senior competent person responsible for actions of staff and SMS system; Key contact – main point of contact with UKVI;

– main point of contact with UKVI; Level 1 user – responsible for day-to-day management of licence.

When applying for a sponsor licence, the business must nominate individuals to fill these Key Personnel roles. These roles can be assigned to one person or split between multiple individuals.

However, there are specific eligibility requirements to be aware of:

The Level 1 user must be a paid employee or office holder of the organisation.

They must be a British citizen or settled in the UK (e.g. holding Indefinite Leave to Remain).

They cannot be a relative or partner of the person being sponsored.

5. Avoiding Conflicts of Interest

It is strongly advised to avoid appointing close family members of the proposed sponsored worker to any Key Personnel role, as this may be seen as a conflict of interest. If a relative must hold a Key Personnel position, they must not be the person who assigns the Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) to the family member.

All individuals in Key Personnel roles must also satisfy the Home Office's suitability criteria to be considered eligible. For more detailed information on these roles and responsibilities, please refer to our earlier article Key Personnel in Sponsor Licence Applications.

6. Ongoing Duties and Compliance Responsibilities for Sponsor Licence Holders

Once a company has obtained a sponsor licence, it assumes a number of ongoing duties. Failure to comply with these responsibilities can result in the licence being downgraded, suspended, or revoked by the Home Office. Examples of these duties include:

Reporting relevant changes (e.g. changes to the business or the sponsored worker's circumstances) to the Home Office;

Maintaining accurate and up-to-date records;

Ensuring that sponsored workers comply with the conditions of their visas.

It is also important to note that sponsors must not pass sponsorship-related costs onto the sponsored worker. Non-compliance with this or any other sponsorship duty can result in serious consequences, including the revocation of the sponsor licence. In summary, it is essential that all Key Personnel named on the licence fully understand and comply with their responsibilities to protect the integrity of the sponsor licence.

7. Applying for a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS)

Once your company has obtained a sponsor licence, it must also apply for a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) for the worker. The CoS confirms the terms of your proposed employment and is a crucial part of the Skilled Worker visa application process. The type of CoS required depends on your current location:

If you are inside the UK, the company must assign an undefined CoS. This can be requested at the time of applying for the sponsor licence or separately at a later stage.

If you are outside the UK, the company must assign a defined CoS, which requires submitting a specific allocation request to UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI).

It is essential that the correct type of CoS is used, based on your place of residence at the time of application.

8. Selecting the Correct Occupation Code

When assigning a CoS, the company must select an occupation code that accurately reflects the role and job description you will be undertaking. These codes are listed in Appendix Skilled Occupations of the Immigration Rules. Choosing the correct occupation code is critical. A mismatch between the job description and the selected code can lead to the application being refused, with the Home Office potentially determining that the role does not represent a genuine vacancy.

As of July 2025, the Skilled Worker route has significantly narrowed. Previously jobs at a Regulated Qualifications Framework (RQF) level 3 or above were eligible for a Skilled Worker visa. Now all new Skilled Worker applicants must be in jobs at a RQF level of 6 or higher. This change means that any previously skilled roles of RQF 3-5 have been removed from eligibility unless they appear on specific exemptions lists. You may wish to speak with one of our business immigration barristers for more detailed information and advice on which roles this applies to.

9. Applying for a Skilled Worker Visa as a Self-Sponsored Worker

Once your company has obtained a sponsor licence and a CoS, you, the proposed worker will be able to apply as a Skilled Worker. The following criteria must be met in a Skilled Worker application. The Applicant must be:

Aged 18 or over;

Have a valid Certificate of Sponsorship for the job they are planning to do;

The job offer is a genuinevacancy;

The sponsor has paid any required Immigration Skills Charge;

The job is at an appropriate skill level;

They are competent in the English Language to at least CEFR Level B1;

They will be paid a salary which equals or exceeds both the general salary threshold and the 'going rate' for the occupation;

They have enough money to support themselves without relying on public funds.

If all of the above criteria are met, you can submit the visa application online. Processing times and fees should be checked on the Home Office website, as they regularly change and are updated.

10. Demonstrating a Genuine Vacancy for Self-Sponsorship

The Home Office must be satisfied that you, as the sponsored worker, are being sponsored to fill a genuine vacancy within your company. This means they will assess whether the role is necessary for the business and whether you are suitably qualified and capable of performing it. To support this, the company should provide:

A detailed job description outlining the duties and responsibilities of the role;

Evidence of active business operations, showing that the business genuinely requires this position;

Proof of your qualifications and experience relevant to the role;

Where applicable, recruitment evidence demonstrating the need for the position.

It is essential to show that the role has not been created solely to facilitate a visa application, but that it addresses a genuine operational need within the business. If a Home Office caseworker determines that the role is not essential or appears artificial, the application can be refused on the grounds that there is no genuine vacancy.

11. Meeting the Minimum Skill Level for Skilled Worker Sponsorship

The vacant position must be an eligible job at or above the required minimum skill level. Eligible roles are listed by the Home Office in Appendix Skilled Occupations, with each role assigned a specific occupation code. The sponsored worker must be assigned the occupation code that most accurately reflects the job description.

If the Home Office determines that the selected occupation code does not align with the actual duties of the role, there is a significant risk that the Skilled Worker application will be refused on the grounds that the vacancy is not genuine.

As of July 2025, the minimum skill level for sponsorship under the Skilled Worker route has increased. Now, only roles at Regulated Qualifications Framework (RQF) Level 6 or above are eligible for sponsorship. A limited number of exceptions remain, primarily roles listed on the Temporary Shortage List.

12. Salary Requirements for Skilled Worker Visa Applicants

As a sponsored migrant worker, you must be paid the appropriate salary for the role you are undertaking. For immigration purposes, salary is defined as guaranteed gross pay and typically excludes bonuses, benefits, or other non-guaranteed compensation. The appropriate salary level varies depending on the occupation code and must be prorated based on the number of weekly hours specified on the Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS).

The general salary threshold for a Skilled Worker is currently £41,700 per annum, based on a 37.5 hour work week. You must be paid either £41,700 per year or the 'going rate' for the specific occupation code, whichever is higher.

It's important to note that salary thresholds are subject to change, and employers should always check the most up-to-date Home Office guidance before assigning a CoS or submitting a visa application.

13. Exceptions to the Standard Salary Threshold

Although the Skilled Worker route has become more restrictive, there are still some exceptions that allow applicants to be paid less than £41,700. For example, reduced salary thresholds may apply to:

New entrants (e.g. individuals under 26 or recent UK graduates);

Roles listed on the Immigration Salary List.

If you think you may qualify for a reduced salary threshold or fall into one of these exception categories, we recommend seeking advice from one of our specialist immigration barristers for tailored guidance.

14. Contact our Business Immigration Barristers

15. Frequently Asked Questions

How long is my route to settlement?

The qualifying period for settlement (Indefinite Leave to Remain) under the Skilled Worker route is currently five years. You can be granted permission to stay in the UK up to 14 days after the end date of your Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS), and for a maximum of five years from the CoS start date. It is important to be aware that, in the May 2025 Immigration White Paper, the government proposed extending the qualifying period for settlement from five to ten years. However, as of October 2025, this proposal has not yet been implemented and the five-year route to settlement remains in place.

Do I have to take a salary?

Yes, as a Skilled Worker, you are required to be paid in accordance with the Skilled Worker salary requirements. Failure to meet these requirements can result in serious consequences, including the revocation of the sponsor licence and potential curtailment of your visa. The Home Office expects that payslips, tax records, and other payroll documentation clearly demonstrate that the sponsored worker is being paid at or above the salary stated on the Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS). Sponsor Compliance Officers routinely review these records during compliance audits.

What type of job can I do?

As the founder of the company and the Skilled Worker it is likely you will fall into a CEO type role. However each occupation code varies depending on your industry and many other factors are in play. The barristers at Richmond Chambers will be pleased to advise on what occupation codes are most applicable to you in a consultation meeting where they can take your full instructions.

Can I set up a company if I am already in the UK?

The answer to the question is more complex than it seems. Depending on your visa and the rights you have while in the UK, it may be possible to set up a UK business. Some applicants may need to seek further financial advice in order to set up a business bank account.

Can I also do other work outside of my company?

Skilled workers can also do additional work outside of their CoS however there are certain conditions that need to be met. Usually, the work must either be in the same profession and at the same level as the work assigned in the CoS or on the Immigration Salary List. You also can complete no more than 20 hours a week of extra work and the additional work being completed must take place outside the hours in your CoS.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.