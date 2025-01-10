Skilled Worker Sponsor Licence Guidance: 2025 Updates

1. Breaking Down the Latest Changes to Skilled Worker Sponsor Licence Guidance

While Authorising Officers may have taken their eyes off the Skilled Worker licence guidance for a moment over new year, the Home Office updated its Guidance for Skilled Worker Sponsor licences with immediately effective changes.

The licence guidance is in three parts – Part 1: Apply for a Licence; Part 2: Sponsor a Worker and Part 3: Sponsor Duties and Compliance. Parts 1 and 3 were updated on 31 December 2024, and Part 2 on 01 January 2025.

Workers and Temporary Workers – guidance for sponsors part 1: apply for a licence, ushered in important changes that employers seeking to sponsor foreign workers must be aware of. This update, which replaced the October 2024 version, outlines key adjustments to the process of applying for and maintaining a sponsor licence for the Skilled Worker visa, as well as "clarification" of several existing requirements.

This article will provide an overview of these changes and what they mean for businesses looking to sponsor foreign workers. From changes to the prohibition on passing fees to sponsored workers to clarifications around the role of Key Personnel, we'll break down the most significant updates to ensure that sponsors understand their obligations and how the new rules will impact their applications and compliance duties.

2. Key Updates in the Guidance

The December 2024 update introduces several critical changes, some of which align with recent government commitments, including a ban on passing certain costs to sponsored workers and restrictions on sponsoring workers in a personal capacity. Below, we'll walk through the main points.

3. Prohibition on Passing Licence and CoS Fees to Sponsored Workers

One significant change concerns the prohibition on passing on the cost of the sponsor licence or the Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) fee to workers. From 31 December 2024, sponsors are no longer allowed to charge or transfer the costs of the sponsor licence or CoS fees to the workers they sponsor. This includes any administrative costs related to the application.

This change follows the Written Ministerial Statement of 28 November 2024 of Seema Malhotra, and aims to ensure that workers are not financially burdened by the immigration sponsorship process. Previously, sponsors were allowed to recover some fees from workers, which meant, for some workers, that they were able to enable their role to exist in the UK if the business could not otherwise afford to sponsor them, but this practice will no longer be permissible.

For employers, this means that the financial responsibility for these fees rests entirely with the business, rather than being able to be shared with the sponsored employee. While this is understandable from an 'abuse' perspective where a migrant can be in a vulnerable position, there was also a potential positive for a migrant in some circumstances – if they really wanted to continue working for (for example) a start-up company which had other priorities and otherwise could not afford to prioritise sponsorship with the Immigration Skills Charge making it marginally more expensive to sponsor a migrant worker than a settled person, it meant that a migrant worker had potential negotiation points. No longer.

4. Compliance: Updated Grounds for Licence Revocation

In accordance with the above, Part 3 Guidance has also been updated: Annex C2: circumstances in which we will normally revoke your licence has been amended to include:

cc.

You assign a Certificate of Sponsorship to a Skilled Worker on or after 31 December 2024 and you have asked that worker to pay some or all of the charge for it, or you have recouped, or attempted to recoup, some or all of the charge for it from them.

dd.

You are licensed on the Skilled Worker route and you have asked a worker you are sponsoring to pay some or all of the sponsor licence fee (including the fee for adding the Skilled Worker route to an existing licence) and/or an associated administrative cost (including any premium services), or you have otherwise recouped, or attempted to recoup, by any means, some or all of the fee and/or cost from them – this applies where you recoup, or attempt to recoup, any such fee or cost on or after 31 December 2024.

These are now 'normally' grounds for revocation. This is potentially harsh where agreements had been made prior to 31 December 2024 and fees recouped in early January, rendering the company in breach of sponsor duties. However, this was announced in late November so is not a complete surprise. Also, Annex C2 does not contain mandatory grounds, though normally is 'normally' interpreted as a reason to revoke.

Part 2 now also reflects this new ground for revocation:

If you are Skilled Worker sponsor, and you assign a CoS to a Skilled Worker on or after 31 December 2024, you must not recoup, or attempt to recoup, by any means, any part of the CoS fee from a worker you are sponsoring. If you do we will normally revoke your sponsor licence. [sic]

5. Prohibition on Sponsoring Workers in a Personal Capacity

The updated guidance also introduces a clear prohibition on sponsoring workers in a personal capacity. This rule prohibits companies from using the Skilled Worker licence to sponsor employees for personal or domestic roles, such as nannies, caregivers, or housekeepers.

A personal capacity sponsor is someone who is acting outside of a business context

L1.7. We will not grant you a licence if you intend to sponsor workers in a personal capacity, such as in either of following circumstances:

you are an individual person or household who wishes to employ or engage a worker, or workers, in a personal capacity and you are not otherwise conducting business or providing a service in the UK

the worker, or workers, will be employed by, or engaged for the personal benefit of, an individual who works for your organisation, or a close relative or partner of that individual, and the role is unrelated to your organisation's wider activities

L1.8. If you have, or are granted, a sponsor licence, you must not use your licence to sponsor workers in a personal capacity as defined above. If we find you have done this, we will normally revoke your licence. If you have previously been permitted to sponsor workers in a personal capacity, you must not assign any further Certificates of Sponsorship to sponsor workers on this basis.

This clarification aims to prevent the misuse of the system and ensures that the Skilled Worker licence is used solely for legitimate business and organisational needs.

This change reinforces the UK's commitment to tackling exploitation and ensuring that immigration systems are not used to sponsor individuals into vulnerable or informal work arrangements.

Again, the Part 3 Guidance Annex C2 now contains:

ee.

You have assigned a Certificate of Sponsorship to sponsor a worker in a personal capacity, as defined in section L1 of Part 1: Apply for a licence.

This one is not time limited, so potentially for companies who have sponsored nannies or caregivers, etc., outside of a business context there may be problems on the horizon. Largely, this amendment makes sense as the route has never been designed to sponsor personal staff or carers, much as there may be a need for such services.

There is an exception for private servants in a diplomatic household.

6. Clarifying Key Personnel Roles for Sponsor Licences

The update clarifies that there must always be at least one Level 1 user who is an employee, partner or director, and clarifies the roles legal representatives can fill – Key Contact / Additional Level 1 user / Level 2 user, and that overseas representatives are ineligible.

7. Changes to Government Authorised Exchange (GAE) Sponsorship

Sponsors that are part of the Government Authorised Exchange (GAE) programme are no longer able to appoint individuals from host employers to act as SMS users because third party employees can only act within the limits of additional Level 1 users as set out in L4.49-L4.51. This won't be relevant for most sponsors to worry about.

8. Additional Supporting Evidence for Care Worker Sponsors

One of the minor updates is the worked example for additional supporting evidence for organisations applying for a Skilled Worker licence to sponsor care workers or senior care workers with multiple branches – each of the branches must provide CQC status checks in addition to the main office. This is not particularly onerous and should have already been provided in licence applications.

If you are an employer in the care sector, it is important to be aware of all regulatory and compliance aspects in particular – this sector has generated a lot of licence case law due to revocation challenges and sound practice from day one is far better than struggling once a compliance matter is raised.

9. What This Update Does NOT Do

The updated Guidance does not prohibit so-called "self-sponsorship".

The Home Office has been refusing and delaying many "self-sponsor" licence applications, as well as applications of start-up companies on grounds of genuineness / lack of knowledge of right to work checks / pension requirements, etc. However, there is nothing in the current Guidance meaning that a pre-revenue two Director start-up with no-one yet on payroll is to be treated any differently from an established business with hundreds of employees. So long as there is a genuine role needing sponsorship and a sensible financial plan so that the company can afford to pay its worker and operate, both the tiny start-up and established business should be able to succeed in sponsoring their required Skilled Worker.

These updates also do not extend the cooling-off periods following revocation which are still (mostly) published as 12 months, and the "action plan" timeframe is still published as maximum 3 months. As referred to in our article Sponsor Licence Compliance: Home Office Announces Tougher Measures For Employers – these timeframes are likely to change.

10. Conclusions: Navigating the New Rules for Skilled Worker Sponsors in 2025

The December 2024 update to the Skilled Worker Guidance introduces a range of important changes designed to ensure fairness, transparency, and compliance in the sponsorship process and introduces several further grounds for revocation.

By prohibiting the passing of costs to sponsored workers, restricting personal sponsorships, and clarifying the responsibilities of Key Personnel, the Home Office is trying to address practical and ethical concerns surrounding the Skilled Worker visa route. The restrictions and new grounds for revocation are not necessarily helpful in an economy in need of workers, but make sense in the current political climate.

Employers must adapt to these changes by reviewing their internal processes and revising as needed to ensure they fully understand and comply with the updated guidance. As always, compliance with sponsor licence requirements must be managed from the licence application preparation stage and throughout the lifetime of the licence so that businesses can sponsor the workers they need.

These are highly unlikely to be the only changes to Guidance we see in 2025.

12. Frequently Asked Questions

What are the key updates to the Skilled Worker Sponsor Licence Guidance in 2025? The 2025 updates to the Skilled Worker Sponsor Licence Guidance introduce several important changes, including a prohibition on passing licence and CoS fees to sponsored workers, restrictions on sponsoring workers in a personal capacity and clarifications regarding the role of Key Personnel. Can employers still pass on CoS or licence fees to workers? No, as of 31 December 2024, employers are prohibited from passing on any part of the sponsor licence or CoS fees to the workers they sponsor. All such fees must be borne entirely by the sponsoring business. This was always the case for the Immigration Skills Charge. What happens if a sponsor recoups fees from a worker? If a sponsor recoups, or attempts to recoup, any part of the CoS or sponsor licence fees from a worker, it will normally be a ground for licence revocation. This is a new reason for revocation under annex C2 with the new year 2024 / 2025 updates. Can companies sponsor workers for personal roles, like nannies or caregivers? No, the updated guidance prohibits sponsoring workers in a personal capacity. This means that companies cannot use the Skilled Worker route to sponsor individuals for personal or domestic roles, such as nannies, housekeepers, or caregivers, unless they are employed in a business context, or fall under the diplomatic household exception. What is the new rule about Key Personnel for sponsor licences? The updated guidance makes clear that at least one Level 1 user (an employee, partner, or director) must be a settled person or rely on an exemption. This was largely the approach companies should have been taking in any event so is not likely to be a significant change. It also clarifies the roles that legal representatives can play as Key Contact or an Additional Level 1 user after the licence is granted, while excluding representatives based overseas. How does the update affect care worker sponsors? Care worker sponsors must now provide additional supporting evidence from all branches (including CQC status checks) when applying for a Skilled Worker licence. This update aims to ensure compliance with sector-specific regulations. What does the update not address? The update does not change the current rules around "self-sponsorship" or alter the cooling-off periods following licence revocation. It also does not make anticipated changes to the timelines for "action plans" or cooling-off periods following revocation.

13. Glossary

Sponsor Licence: A licence granted to UK employers that allows them to sponsor migrant workers to work in the UK under the Skilled Worker visa route. Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS): A digital certificate issued by an employer that is required for a migrant worker to apply for a Skilled Worker visa. It confirms the job and sponsorship details including rates of pay, hours, etc. Key Personnel: Individuals designated by a sponsor to manage their sponsor licence responsibilities. This includes the Authorising Officer – a senior person within your organisation who has overall responsibility for your activity as a licensed sponsor; Key Contact – your main point of contact with UKVI; Level 1 User(s) – a person within your organisation who is responsible for your day-to-day activity as a licence holder. There can also be Level 2 User(s) who have limited functions and are not required. Level 1 User: At least one Level 1 user must be a settled worker (unless an exception applies) and an employee, director or partner within your business. They have unique log ins and carry out SMS tasks. Level 2 User: A person with more limited access to the sponsor management system (SMS). They can create and assign Certificates of Sponsorship and report activity relating to a CoS they have personally created and assigned, or which has been transferred to them. Working in a Personal Capacity: Sponsoring workers for domestic or non-business roles, such as nannies, housekeepers, or caregivers. The updated guidance restricts this type of sponsorship under the Skilled Worker visa and introduces assigning a CoS to sponsor a worker in a personal capacity as a ground for revocation. Government Authorised Exchange (GAE) Programme: A government initiative that allows organisations to sponsor individuals for work in the UK as part of an exchange scheme. Changes in the guidance restrict the use of "host employer" employees for GAE sponsors. Cooling-off Period: A mandatory period that employers must wait before they can reapply for a sponsor licence after it has been revoked. The period is currently 12 months following a licence revocation and / or the company being issued with a civil penalty for employing an illegal worker, though this is likely to increase following the late 2024 announcements. Action Plan: A plan that employers must follow for a period not exceeding three months if their sponsor licence is downgraded to a provisional B-rating with the aim of being upgraded to an A-rating and to avoid a revocation decision. It outlines steps the company will take to address compliance failures and gives the opportunity for further Home Office assessment. A fee is payable for an action plan to cover the cost of preparing and supervising the action plan. CQC Status Check: A regulatory check required for care sector employers to confirm their Care Quality Commission (CQC) registration status. It is a requirement for care worker sponsors applying for a Skilled Worker licence to provide evidence of CQC registration for every branch.

