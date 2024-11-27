Global Talent: Film And Television

To apply under the Global Talent route, applicants must receive an endorsement from the relevant endorsing body. For film and television related applications this is the Producers' Alliance for Cinema and Television on behalf of the Arts Council. Our solicitor Carla Mirallas Martinez reviews the requirements in detail.

The Global Talent visa

The Global Talent route is for exceptionally talented or exceptionally promising individuals working in the fields of academia and research, digital technology, and arts and culture, including film and television. This visa allows individuals to have flexibility in choosing employers, in establishing their own businesses and, in the case of film and television applicants, it provides an accelerated route to Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR).

For those working exclusively in film, television, animation, post production and visual effects industries (whether in front of the camera or behind the scenes), an application for an endorsement can be made to the Arts Council and will be assessed by the Producers' Alliance for Cinema and Television (PACT).

An endorsement will be required, unless the applicant has won one of the Prestigious Prizes , and the applicant must meet the Exceptional Talent (recognised leaders in their relevant field) criteria. The less onerous Exceptional Promise criteria (for emerging leaders in their relevant field) is not available for those applying under this category.

Those who receive an endorsement can then go on to make a stage 2 immigration Global Talent visa application. If approved, the film and television Global Talent visa will be valid for the period that the applicant requests (in full year periods) for up to five years. After three years, applicants can apply for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR), also known as settlement, providing they can continue to meet the requirements of this visa route.

PACT endorsement – criteria and evidence required (stage 1)

Applicants must meet the criteria listed under Appendix Global Talent of the Immigration Rules.

To receive an endorsement, applicants must provide evidence of one of the following:

Proof of winning one of the following awards: an Academy Award;

a BAFTA award;

a Golden Globe; or

an Emmy award. Within the last ten years, evidence of making a significant and direct contribution to winning or being nominated for one of the above awards. Within the last 15 years, they have achieved a minimum of two nominations for one of the awards mentioned above. Demonstrate notable industry recognition through: international distribution sales and recognition; and

having achieved one of the following: at any time won a minimum of two Notable Industry Recognition Awards for at least two different productions; or at any time won one and within the last six years before the date of application have been nominated for one other Notable Industry Recognition Award for at least two different productions; or within the last six years before the date of application have been nominated for at least three Notable Industry Recognition Awards for at least two different productions; or within the last three years before the date of application made a significant and direct contribution to winning or being nominated for three Notable Industry Recognition Awards for at least two different productions.



Awards

The first three criteria relate to having received, or having been nominated for, a specific award such as BAFTA, which can clearly be evidenced. An applicant who has received an award or has been nominated for an award mentioned above will have a clear indication of whether they are eligible for an endorsement and the likelihood of success, from the outset. It will also be worth checking that an award received is not also one of the Prestigious Prizes for which an endorsement application is not required.

In terms of proving that an applicant has made a significant and direct contribution to an award or nomination, there is not a specific list, but strong evidence can include:

Letters from recipients of the award or nomination detailing that the applicant's contribution to the award or nomination was part of a group, and how the applicant's contribution is both direct and significant (these letters must be separate to the three letters of endorsement referred to below).

Credits – an applicant being credited in a programme or film that has been nominated or won an award. This can be shown by screenshots of the credit roll, credits on IMDb and/or credits on the nomination or award win.

Situations where an applicant is relying on having made a 'significant and direct contribution' to winning or being nominated for an award can be tricky, as this is much more subjective. An applicant will need to consider carefully the evidence that they will provide, which may include a letter from the recipient of the award or nomination setting out the contributions made by an applicant.

International sales and industry recognition

The last criteria refers to evidence of sales and industry recognition. Strong evidence can include, but is not limited to, box office sales, numerous distribution or licence agreements and listings from Official Music Video Charts. Each application will be considered on a case by case basis. The Notable Industry Recognition Awards are, however, an exhaustive list, and an award that is not on this list will not be considered.

What further evidence is required?

As well as meeting the criteria above, for which no more than ten documents should be submitted, an applicant is also required to provide three letters of support:

The first letter must come from a UK based cultural organisation that is well-established nationally and/or internationally and recognised as possessing expertise in the film and television industry. The second letter must be from another cultural organisation (UK or overseas based) that is well established nationally and/or internationally and recognised as possessing expertise in the film and television industry. The third letter can be either a from a further cultural organisation (UK or overseas based) or an eminent individual recognised as possessing expertise in the film and television industry.

The letters should come from senior members of the cultural organisation who are familiar with the applicant's work and are able to comment on their achievements.

Global Talent visa application (stage 2)

Once the endorsement application has been approved, applicants can then make an immigration application to the Home Office (stage 2). It is possible to apply for stage 1 and 2 at the same time. However, if the endorsement application is refused, the immigration application would also be refused.

The immigration application is made online. Applicants can apply from outside the UK or from inside the UK, if they are currently in the UK under a different visa category and wish to switch to a Global Talent visa.

As part of the application process, applicants would be required to attend a biometric appointment and provide documentation in support of their application. The current standard processing time is three weeks for applications made from outside the UK, and eight weeks for in-country applications.

Applicants must pay the endorsement fee (if applicable), the Home Office application fee, and the Immigration Health Surcharge. It is possible to include dependant family members on a Global Talent visa; the fees will also need to be paid in relation to their applications.

Extending a Global Talent Visa

Applicants may be able to extend their visa or apply for ILR after just three years residence in the UK. When applying for an extension or ILR, the applicant would need to prove to the Home Office that they have earned money in the film and television industry during their time in the UK by sending evidence, for example payslips. In addition, they must also not have had their endorsement withdrawn by their endorsing body and must meet the rest of requirements.

The applicant's partner and/or children will need to apply separately to extend their visa. They can either apply at the same time as the applicant, or at any time before their current visa expires. They can only apply for ILR after they have spent at least five continuous years in the UK and meet the rest of requirements.

Advantages of obtaining a Global Talent Visa

The Global Talent visa offers many benefits. Film and television applicants can work for any employer, switch jobs, work as a director of a company, be self-employed, do voluntary work, or study in the UK, without having to seek further permission or having to notify the Home Office. Holders can also travel abroad and return to the UK.

Global Talent visa holders cannot apply for public funds (such as benefits, tax credits, and housing allowance). However, they can apply for grant funding from Arts Council England, such as Arts Council National Lottery Project Grants and Developing your Creative Practice. These grants come from National Lottery funds, not public funds.

The Global Talent route is one of the most flexible and desirable immigration options for film and television applicants seeking to establish a long-term connection or their home in the UK.

