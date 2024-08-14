The Global Talent Route: Arts And Culture

The Global Talent route is an immigration pathway for talented individuals in the fields of arts and culture to live and work in the UK and contribute to the UK's cultural climate. We provide below an overview of the main requirements of this attractive visa route.

Eligibility under the Global Talent route

The Global Talent route is available to professional artists and art practitioners who are internationality recognised as exceptionally talented (world leaders) or exceptionally promising (potentially world leaders). This covers a variety of fields, including dance, literature, music, theatre, combined arts and visual arts (including museums and galleries).

This visa route also includes talented professionals working in film, television, animation, post-production, visual effects industries, fashion designers, architects, and architectural designers.

Applicants can apply on the basis of exceptional promise if they are at an early stage in their career, or otherwise on the basis of exceptional talent. The category under which a person may apply is dependent on their specific circumstances, the length of their professional career, their achievements, and the evidence they can obtain in support of their application.

The visa application process is in two stages. Applicants would normally need to be first endorsed by Arts Council England, which is an endorsing body with expertise in the field. Arts Council England will judge whether an applicant meets the criteria of being an individual of exceptional talent or exceptional promise in their artistic or cultural field (stage 1). If the endorsement application is successful, applicants can then go on to make a Global Talent visa application to the Home Office (stage 2).

Exceptional talent applicants who have won a prestigious prize included in Appendix Global Talent: Prestigious Prizes can bypass the need for endorsement and can apply directly for a Global Talent visa. Examples of prestigious prizes include Brit Awards, Academy Awards, or a Pritzker Prize.

If granted permission under the Global Talent route, applicants can live and work in the UK for up to five years at a time. After three or five years, they can apply to extend their stay or apply for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR), also known as settlement, providing they can continue to meet the requirements of this visa route.

Endorsement for arts and culture applicants (stage 1)

Arts Council England is the endorsement body responsible for assessing applicants who work in disciplines and sub-disciplines that are within its remit, or the remit of their external assessors. It is therefore not for everybody. The list of supported disciplines is published in the Art Council England's guidance which can be found here.

Although arts and culture applicants will be endorsed by Arts Council England, external assessors use their expertise to assess applications from certain areas of cultural practice on their behalf. For example, The Producers Alliance for Cinema and Television (Pact) will assess applications from those working in film and TV, the British Fashion Council (BFC) from fashion designers, and The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) from architects and architectural designers.

To qualify for an Arts and Culture endorsement, applicants must show that they:

are professionally engaged in producing outstanding performed, presented, distributed, or internationally exhibited work; and

have had regular professional engagement in their field in the last five years; and

either have a substantial track record in more than one country (if applying under exceptional talent), or a developing track record in one or more countries (if applying under exceptional promise).

Endorsement applications must be supported by the following evidence:

three letters of support;

ten individual pieces of physical supporting evidence; and

an artistic CV or résumé.

It is important to note that the Covid-19 pandemic greatly affected the arts and culture sector and artists' ability to work due to travel restrictions and event cancellations. However, the Arts Council England would still expect to see evidence of past work from within the last five years which can show that the applicant has been in demand and working.

Arts Council England uses their expertise and knowledge to carry out a detailed assessment of the physical evidence of an applicant's international appearances and the recognition they have received for their work. During the assessment, the endorsing body will determine whether the evidence provided shows appropriate recognition of talent or promise within the arts and culture sector, and whether the applicant is a leader, or a potential leader in their field.

The endorsement application is made online. In terms of timings and costs, endorsement applications are usually decided within eight weeks and the current application fee is £524. There is no fast-track available.

If Arts Council England does not recommend an applicant for endorsement, there may be three potential options:

Submit an Endorsement Review – This can be the right option if an applicant thinks that an error has been made in making the decision. This service is free. Applicants should expect a decision within 28 calendar days. The outcome of the review will be final and there is no right of appeal.

Make a fresh endorsement application – Applicants must be aware that they will have to pay the application fee again.

Make an application under a different immigration route – Global Talent is not the only visa route for artists and creatives. Other options can include a Skilled Worker visa or a Creative Worker visa (Temporary Work).

Global Talent visa (stage 2)

Once the endorsement application has been approved (stage 1), applicants can then make an immigration application to the Home Office (stage 2). It is also possible to apply for stage 1 and 2 at the same time. However, if the endorsement application is refused, the immigration application will also be refused.

The immigration application is made online. Applicants can apply from outside the UK (entry clearance application) or from inside the UK, if they are residing in the country under a different immigrant route and wish to switch to a Global Talent visa.

As part of the application process, applicants would be required to attend a biometric appointment and provide documentation in support of their application. The standard processing time is currently three weeks for applications made from outside the UK and eight weeks for in-country applications from the point of attending the biometric appointment.

It currently costs £716 to apply. Applicants applying based on an endorsement will pay this fee in two parts; £524 when applying for endorsement and £192 when applying for the visa itself. Applicants must also pay the Immigration Health Surcharge. Applicants who are including their partner or children in their applications will also need to pay the required fees for each additional family member.

Extending a Global Talent visa or applying for ILR

Applicants may be able to extend their visa or apply for ILR after five years residence in the UK. When applying for an extension or ILR, the applicant would need to prove to the Home Office that they have been in paid employment within their field of endorsement. In addition, they must also not have had their endorsement withdrawn by an endorsing body and must meet the rest of requirements.

One beneficial aspect of the Global Talent visa is that exceptional talent applicants may be able to progress to ILR under the accelerated route, allowing them to apply after three years residence in the UK, rather than the usual five years, providing they meet the requirements. This accelerated route unfortunately does not apply to dependants.

Advantages of obtaining a Global Talent visa

The Global Talent visa offers many benefits, for example:

Unlike many other visa routes, applicants do not require sponsorship from an employer or evidence of having already secured a job. Instead, applicants require an endorsement of their talent from Arts Council England, as explained above.

If granted, this visa route allows applicants to work for any employer, switch jobs, work as a director of a company, be self-employed, or study in the UK, without having to seek further permission or having to notify the Home Office.

Close family members are permitted to apply under this route as dependant family members (partner and children).

Global Talent visa holders cannot apply for public funds (such as benefits, tax credits, and housing allowance). However, they can apply for grant funding from Arts Council England, such as Arts Council National Lottery Project Grants and Developing your Creative Practice. These grants come from National Lottery funds, not public funds.

The possibility of accelerated ILR.

Conclusion

The Global Talent route is one of the most flexible and desirable immigration options for artists and cultural workers seeking to establish a long-term connection or their home in the UK.

The main requirement under this route is to obtain an endorsement by Arts Council England. Endorsement applications can be complex, and the evidence provided must be carefully prepared and well presented to the endorsement body. Obtaining specialist legal advice in preparing an endorsement application is usually the best option to maximize the chances of success.

Originally Published 19 June 2024

