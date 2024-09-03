Global Talent Visa For Architects

To apply under the Global Talent route, applicants must receive an endorsement from the relevant endorsing body, in this case, the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), on behalf of the Arts Council. Our Solicitor Carla Mirallas Martinez reviews the legal and evidential requirements for this application.

Eligibility under the Global Talent route

The Global Talent route is for exceptionally talented or exceptionally promising individuals working in the fields of academia and research, digital technology, and arts and culture, including architecture. The visa allows individuals to have flexibility in choosing employers, in establishing their own businesses, and in some cases, provides an accelerated route to Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR).

The visa application process is usually in two stages. To make a successful application, individuals must first receive an endorsement from the relevant endorsing body in their field, setting out that they are exceptionally talented (a recognised leader in their field) or exceptionally promising (an emerging leader in their field). Once the endorsement is issued, applicants can then go on to make an immigration application.

Endorsements for architecture applicants (stage 1)

The Royal Institute of British Architects ('RIBA') has been working with the Arts Council England, in partnership with the Home Office and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport to develop assessment criteria for the Global Talent visa for architecture applicants.

Arts Council England receives all applications from individuals working in architecture in the first instance, but will refer applications of this nature to the RIBA for a specialist assessment. The RIBA will then assess the individual's skills, abilities, and achievements in line with the criteria outlined below, to decide whether an applicant should be endorsed for a Global Talent or Global Promise visa.

The mandatory criteria are listed under Appendix Global Talent of the Immigration Rules (HC395, as amended) and reflected in the RIBA guidance, as well as Arts Council England's guidance, which accepts the applications on the RIBA's behalf.

Global Talent applicants

Architecture applicants of Global Talent will have established themselves as producing work of outstanding quality which has been published, presented, or exhibited internationally, and will have won international awards for excellence in architecture. Applicants must provide evidence in at least two of the categories below:

Significant international media recognition: applicants must provide two or more examples of recent (in the last five years) evidence of significant international media recognition such as features, reviews, or articles in at least one country other than the applicant's country of residence.

International awards: applicants must provide proof of having won at least one international award or made a significant and direct contribution to winning an international award for excellence in architecture.

Publications and exhibitions: applicants must provide proof of having work of outstanding quality which has been exhibited, presented, or published internationally in the last five years on platforms which are recognised as internationally significant in the field of architecture. This proof must come from at least one country other than the applicant's country of residence and must demonstrate a minimum of two publications or exhibitions.

Global Promise applicants

Architecture applicants of Global Promise will have exhibited a developing track record of work of outstanding quality and may have won or been nominated/shortlisted for national or international awards for excellence in architecture. Applicants must provide evidence in at least two of the categories below:

Significant media recognition: applicants must provide two or more examples of recent (in the last five years) evidence of UK or international significant media recognition such as features, reviews, or articles in one or more countries which can include the applicant's country of residence.

International awards: applicants must provide proof of having won, been nominated, shortlisted, or made a significant contribution to winning, being nominated, or being shortlisted for at least one international or national award for excellence in architecture.

Publications and exhibitions: applicants must provide proof of having work of outstanding quality which has been exhibited, presented, or published internationally in the last three years in platforms which are recognised as internationally significant in the field of architecture. This proof must come from one or more countries, which can include the applicant's country of residence and they must demonstrate a minimum of two publications or exhibitions.

Supporting evidence

Architecture applicants must provide no more than ten documents of specified evidence for at least two of the categories mentioned below:

Significant media recognition

In our extensive experience, this is often the most straightforward criteria to meet. The media recognition can be online or in print, including articles and reviews from national publications or broadcasting companies, as well as international architectural periodicals or journals. Event listings or advertisements are not acceptable.

In many cases, applicants are not named specifically in the article, but their practices are. It is important to show the applicant's direct involvement. The evidence may therefore need to be strengthened by providing letters of support from the applicant's practice setting out the work they have personally performed, how it was integral to the project and how their contribution led to media recognition. This can also help demonstrate how they have been professionally engaged and how they have a substantial track record.

International award for excellence

Demonstrating that an applicant has won, contributed to winning, or been nominated for an award is often one of the more difficult requirements to be met. In addition to this, the award itself has to be 'significant' enough. Examples given include the RIBA International Prize, Pritzker Prize and Venice Biennale of Architecture Award. Exceptional promise applicants can rely on the AIA Young Architects Awards and the RIBA Silver or Bronze Medals (international student awards), which may provide students or those recently graduated with some opportunity of meeting this criteria.

In addition, the evidence provided must detail the award, including its category and year of nomination, detail the credit received and, if the award was part of a practice or group, further evidence is required from the organisation named on the award. Further the award must be an award of excellence rather than monetary awards such as grants or bursaries.

Where an applicant has won a Prestigious Prize, they may be able to fast track their application and will not need to make an endorsement application at all.

Publications and exhibitions

This criteria is also relatively popular, although the question of what is 'significant' can cause confusion. The examples provided include monographs published by recognised international publishing houses, exhibitions at international exhibitions/festivals and international galleries with curated architecture exhibitions. Each example would have to be assessed on its merits as to whether it is 'significant'.

The evidence provided for this criterion must demonstrate a minimum of two publications or exhibitions. Letters from the galleries/exhibitions may be of use as they can provide further information as to how the work is exceptional, and publications covering the exhibitions may be a useful way of 'combining' evidence within the ten supporting document limit.

Letters of support

Furthermore, all endorsement applications must be supported by three letters of support from organisations or individuals that are well-established nationally and/or internationally and widely acknowledged as possessing expertise in architecture, detailing the applicant's achievements and the contribution they could make to cultural life in the UK.

Endorsement application process and outcomes

The endorsement application is made online. In terms of timings and costs, endorsement applications are usually decided within eight weeks and the current application fee is £524. There is no fast-track available.

If the RIBA endorses the application, applicants can then make an immigration application (stage 2).

If the RIBA does not recommend an applicant for endorsement, there may be three potential options:

Submit an Endorsement Review – This can be the right option if an applicant thinks that an error has been made in making the decision. This service is free. Applicants should expect a decision within 28 calendar days. The outcome of the review will be final and there is no right of appeal.

Make a fresh endorsement application – Applicants must be aware that they will have to pay the application fee again.

Make an application under a different immigration route – Global Talent is not the only visa route for artists and creatives. Other options can include a Skilled Worker visa or a Creative Worker visa (Temporary Work).

Global Talent visa application (stage 2)

Once the endorsement application has been approved, applicants can then make an immigration application to the Home Office (stage 2). It is possible to apply for stage 1 and 2 at the same time. However, if the endorsement application is refused, the immigration application would also be refused.

The immigration application is made online. Applicants can apply from outside the UK or from inside the UK, if they are currently in the UK under a different immigrant route and wish to switch to a Global Talent visa.

As part of the application process, applicants would be required to attend a biometric appointment and provide documentation in support of their application. The current standard processing time is three weeks for applications made from outside the UK, and eight weeks for in-country applications.

Applicants must pay the endorsement fee (if applicable), the Home Office application fee, and the Immigration Health Surcharge. It is possible to include dependant family members on a Global Talent visa; the fees will also need to be paid in relation to their applications.

Extending a Global Talent Visa

Applicants may be able to extend their visa or apply for ILR after five years residence in the UK. When applying for an extension or ILR, the applicant would need to prove to the Home Office that they have been in paid employment within the field of architecture. In addition, they must also not have had their endorsement withdrawn by their endorsing body and must meet the rest of requirements.

One beneficial aspect of the Global Talent visa is that exceptional talent applicants may be able to progress to ILR under the accelerated route, allowing them to apply after three years residence in the UK rather than the usual five years, providing they meet the requirements. This accelerated route unfortunately does not apply to dependants.

Advantages of obtaining a Global Talent Visa

The Global Talent visa offers many benefits. Architects often come to the UK on a Skilled Worker visa, as there are relevant occupation codes under Appendix Skilled Occupations. Individuals on a Skilled Worker visa are restricted in terms of requiring sponsorship from an employer and having already secured a job.

Architects who are instead able to apply for a Global Talent visa can work for any employer, switch jobs, work as a director of a company, be self-employed, do voluntary work, or study in the UK, without having to seek further permission or having to notify the Home Office. Holders can also travel abroad and return to the UK.

Global Talent visa holders cannot apply for public funds (such as benefits, tax credits, and housing allowance). However, they can apply for grant funding from Arts Council England, such as Arts Council National Lottery Project Grants and Developing your Creative Practice. These grants come from National Lottery funds, not public funds.

The Global Talent route is one of the most flexible and desirable immigration options for architects seeking to establish a long-term connection or their home in the UK.

Points to note for architecture applicants

It is unlikely that a recent graduate or architect at the outset of their career would be able to demonstrate a track record of appropriate range and quality to meet the required level of criteria for this type of visa.

To practice using the title 'architect' in the UK, individuals must also first register with the Architects Registration Board (ARB).

Conclusion

The Global Talent route is an advantageous immigration route for architects and architectural designers wishing to work in the UK due to its flexibility and the possibility of accelerated ILR.

The main requirement under this route is to obtain an endorsement from RIBA on behalf of Arts Council England. Endorsement applications can be complex, and the evidence provided must be carefully prepared and well presented to the endorsement body. Obtaining specialist legal advice in preparing an endorsement application is usually the best option to maximize the chances of success.

