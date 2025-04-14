Global Talent Visa Route: Immigration Rule Updates April 2025

1. New Consistency Measures Across Global Talent Visa Routes

The March Statement of Changes introduces several amendments to the Global Talent Visa route, taking effect from 9 April 2025. The changes in part make Global Talent applications more consistent across Arts and Culture / Architecture / Fashion / PACT / Digital Technology, in that applicants are required to provide a CV and must provide evidence of a relevant working relationship with their authors.

However, promising Fashion designers without UK work experience may struggle under the new Global Talent Visa Rules, and anyone in film / TV without a "Main Award" in their individual name, will need to rely on significant contribution to such an award within the last 10 years, or meet the Notable Industry Recognition requirements.

2. Updated Guidance for Arts and Culture Global Talent Applications

For Artists and those falling under the Arts Council's remit, it is well known that the Global Talent Arts and Culture Guidance has been regularly updated in recent months, and now the Immigration Rules are also tightening the requirements slightly.

For letters of support, a few important words have been added to the requirement that the applicant has worked with the institutions / eminent individual writing their letter – this working relationship must have been "in an artistic capacity". This amendment ought not to be surprising – the Arts Council Guidance already set out:

"all letters from organisations for arts and culture applicants must provide specific details of a past or current artistic working relationship between you and the organisation/s that the letters are from".

3. Updated Evidence Requirements for Architecture Applicants on Global Talent Route



Architecture applicants must now provide a CV to support their Global Talent application, and the requirements for letters of support now include the requirement to have "worked with the applicant in an architectural capacity". This is in line with the Arts and Culture approach and makes sense as a requirement.

The current Arts Council Guidance states "all letters for Film/TV, fashion or architecture applicants must provide specific details about how the person writing the letter knows you" which will need to be updated in light of the amendment.

4. Fashion Designers: Key Changes in Exceptional Promise and Talent Routes

In line with the other Global Talent routes, Fashion Applicants must now also provide a professional CV and their letters must be from organisations / an eminent individual with whom they have worked in a fashion design capacity.

An important change is also that Exceptional Promise Global Talent endorsement applicants are now required to have a UK based organisation write in support of their application – previously, this requirement only applied to the Talent route. This will make it more difficult for exceptional young designers from overseas to move to the UK as they may not have had the opportunity to work with a UK based fashion company. It might be that undertaking UK-based study and holding a Graduate visa thereafter is one route that becomes more important for young designers. Otherwise, the Skilled Worker route could also be an option for exceptionally promising designers to get the UK experience that they need to later be endorsed in their own right.

Exceptional Promise

For Global Talent exceptional promise applications, the media recognition requirement is becoming slightly more realistic – media recognition can now be for individual work "or their work as a contributing designer", which is positive.

For the 'support and sponsorship' option, the requirement:

(v) an international counterpart of the British Fashion Council

is being replaced by "an international organisation which the British Fashion Council is satisfied operates as its counterpart , outside of the UK".

Evidence of "recognition by leading industry players of an exceptional graduating collection" will have to be at least two examples of recognition rather than one.

5. PACT Global Talent Visa Applications: New Stricter Requirements from April 2025

The already very difficult PACT application is about to become even more restrictive.

Pre 9th April 2025, the requirements are to provide evidence of one of the following:

(a) that they have won at any time a "Main Award" which means:

(i) an Academy Award; or

(ii) a British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) (film, television, television craft, Cymru, Scotland, Games awards only); or

(iii) a Golden Globe; or

(iv) an Emmy Award; or

(b) in the last 10 years they have been nominated for, or made a significant contribution to winning, or being nominated for any of the Main Awards; or

(c) in the last 15 years, they have achieved a minimum of 2 nominations for the Main Awards; or

(d) they have notable industry recognition through achieving international distribution sales, media recognition and a specified combination of awards from Pact's Notable Industry List as set out in http://www.pact.co.uk/services/talent-visas.html

The already stellar requirement to have won a "Main Award", will, from 9th April, have to be a "Main Award" for an applicant's work as an individual.

The amendments are to paragraphs GT 6.1(a) and (c):

(a) that they have won at any time a "Main Award" for their work as an individual which means:

(i) an Academy Award; or

(ii) a British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) (film, television, television craft, Cymru, Scotland, Games awards only); or

(iii) a Golden Globe; or

(iv) an Emmy Award; or

(b) in the last 10 years they have been nominated for, or made a significant contribution to winning, or being nominated for any of the Main Awards; or

(c) in the last 15 years, they have achieved a minimum of 2 nominations for the Main Awards for their work as an individual.

However, paragraph GT 6.1(b) is unchanged. As such, it will be possible for Global Talent visa applications to be made within 10 years of a Main Award win or nomination where there is also evidence of an applicant's significant contribution.

Notable industry recognition will be updated to refer to evidence of "at least 2 separate productions" through achieving international distribution sales, media recognition and a specified combination of Pact's Notable Industry list:

(d) they have notable industry recognition for at least 2 separate productions through international distribution sales, media recognition and a specified combination of awards from Pact's Notable Industry List as set out in https://www.pact.co.uk/applying-for-talent-visas/notable-industryrecognition-awards-list.html

The Arts Council Guidance had already required Notable Industry Recognition Awards to relate to at least two different productions. It is positive that this is now clearly in the Rules rather than a requirement being added in Guidance alone.

As with the other Global Talent visa categories, a CV and evidence that the letters of support are from an institution / individual with whom the applicant has worked "in a film and television capacity".

6. Minimal Changes for Digital Technology Applicants Under Global Talent in April 2025

While there may be big changes on the horizon for Digital technology applicants if Tech Nation is replaced as endorsing body in the coming months, the 9th April Global Talent changes are minimal. In anticipation of such a change, references to Tech Nation in GTE 1.1 and 7.2 have been removed.

7. Conclusion: Balancing Opportunities and Challenges in the Global Talent Route

Exceptionally promising / talented persons being required to provide a CV as part of the Global Talent assessment makes sense, and that is not likely a requirement that should cause a great deal of concern.

The ability to not provide a UK based referee enjoyed by promising Fashion designers is soon to end, but this is in line with the requirements for Arts and Culture and there may be other visa routes for promising designers to get the required UK experience in the future.

For Global Talent PACT, the requirement to have won an Academy Award / BAFTA / Golden Globe / Emmy for "work as an individual" is obviously designed to exclude many even elite film / TV professionals. However, as paragraph GT 6.1(b) has not been amended, where a Main Award win or nomination is not for one's work as an individual, it remains possible to apply on the basis of "significant and direct contribution to winning or being nominated for" Main Awards with evidence from a senior person named on the award to confirm. Such applications must be within 10 years of the award / nomination.

8. Contact Our Immigration Barristers

For expert advice in relation to the Global Talent endorsement or Global Talent visa routes, please contact our business immigration barristers on 0203 617 9173 or complete our enquiry form below.

9. Frequently Asked Questions

What are the new consistency measures across Global Talent routes?

The March 2025 Statement of Changes introduces measures to make Global Talent visa applications more consistent across various sectors, including Arts and Culture, Fashion, Digital Technology, and others. Applicants will now be required to submit a CV and provide evidence of a relevant working relationship with the authors of their supporting letters.

How do the changes impact applicants in the Fashion sector?

Fashion designers applying for endorsement in the Global Talent route must now provide a professional CV and their letters of support must come from individuals or organisations with whom they have worked in a fashion design capacity. Additionally, applicants in the Exceptional Promise category must now have a UK-based organisation write a letter of support, making it more difficult for overseas designers without UK work experience. This was always a requirement for Exceptional Talent applicants.

What changes are there for applicants in the Architecture sector?

Architecture applicants must now provide a CV to support their application, and letters of support must confirm that the individual writing the letter has worked with the applicant in an architectural capacity. These changes align with requirements for other sectors, such as Arts and Culture.

How will the PACT Global Talent application process change in April 2025?

The PACT Global Talent route is becoming more restrictive. Applicants must now demonstrate that they have won a "Main Award" for their work as an individual (e.g., Academy Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe, Emmy). Previously, applicants could rely on being part of a group, but this option now only applies if they can show significant contribution to a win or nomination within 10 years of the award or nomination.

Are there changes to the Digital Technology Global Talent route?

Changes for Digital Technology applicants are minimal for April 2025. However, significant changes may occur in the future if Tech Nation is replaced as the endorsing body. References to Tech Nation have already been removed from parts of the rules.

How does the Global Talent route balance opportunities and challenges?

The new requirements, such as providing a CV and securing letters of support from relevant professionals, aim to improve the consistency and rigor of the Global Talent route. However, the more stringent requirements for sectors like Fashion and PACT may present challenges, especially for those without UK-based experience.

10. Glossary

Global Talent Visa: A visa route designed for highly skilled individuals in sectors like Arts and Culture, Film and TV, Digital Technology, and others who wish to work in the UK. Applicants must meet certain criteria, including receiving an endorsement from an approved body.

Main Award: A prestigious award in the film, television, or other industries, defined as an Academy Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe, or Emmy. For PACT applicants, a "Main Award" is now required for the applicant's work as an individual.

Exceptional Promise: A category under the Global Talent visa route for individuals who are emerging talent in their field and who have the potential to become world leaders, but do not yet meet the criteria for the Exceptional Talent endorsement.

Endorsement: The decision by the relevant Endorsing Body to endorse an applicant as Exceptionally Promising or Exceptionally Talented. Visa applications must be made within three months of the endorsement decision.

CV: A document outlining an applicant's professional experience, education, and skills, now required for all Global Talent applications.

Notable Industry Recognition: Recognition within an industry through significant achievements, such as media coverage, awards, or distribution sales. For PACT applicants, evidence of notable industry recognition is required for at least two separate productions.

PACT (Producers Alliance for Cinema and Television): A UK trade association for the film and television industry. PACT endorsement is a part of the Global Talent visa route for professionals in the film and TV industry.

Tech Nation: A UK-based organisation that has acted as the endorsing body for Digital Technology applicants under the Global Talent visa. There are changes on the horizon regarding how long it will remain the endorsing body.

Arts Council: The Arts Council England – the national development agency for creativity and culture, also the endorsing body for Arts and Culture applications.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.