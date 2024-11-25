UK Visa Supporting Documents Checklists

If you are applying for a visa to come to the UK, you need to make sure you have all the necessary documents at the ready. There are a number of supporting documents required to prove your identity and demonstrate that you meet the eligibility criteria for any UK visa application. However, each visa is subject to different requirements and the documents you will need to supply as evidence differs in each case.

Depending on the nature of the visa you are seeking, you may need to provide evidence in the form of financial documents, proof of a relationship with a British citizen, an endorsement or a job offer from an eligible business, and additional documents that demonstrate your eligibility.

It is best to secure as much evidence as possible, and before you start filling in your visa application form. If, for example, your supporting documents are in a language other than English, you will need to provide a certified translation of each one alongside a copy of the original, and this can take time to prepare. Any delays in sourcing evidence can slow down your visa application and, if you are moving to the UK for work, could affect your relationship with your prospective employer or have other unintended consequences. After all, the timing of a visa application is very important and must be managed carefully.

By speaking to an expert immigration solicitor, you can find out the correct documents to supply in your specific circumstances, and give yourself a better chance of a successful outcome. Here, the immigration experts at Latitude Law have provided checklists for each of the most common visa types to help you gather the evidence you will need.

What supporting documents do you need for a visa application?

Every visa application is different, but there are some general documents that you will need to provide in almost all cases. If you are applying from overseas, you will usually need to present supporting documents during an appointment at a visa application centre in your home country. In some cases, you can also upload documents to the online portal where you will fill out your application form.

Common documents that you will need for most types of UK visa applications include:

A valid passport or other travel documents : You will need to provide a valid passport that will not expire before the end of your stay in the UK. This should have at least one blank page, on which a sticker or stamp will be applied if your visa is granted.

: You will need to provide a valid passport that will not expire before the end of your stay in the UK. This should have at least one blank page, on which a sticker or stamp will be applied if your visa is granted. A tuberculosis (TB) test certificate : Applicants from certain countries must supply a valid TB test certificate. This proves that you have undergone an X-ray or other test for TB and been found negative.

: Applicants from certain countries must supply a valid TB test certificate. This proves that you have undergone an X-ray or other test for TB and been found negative. Biometric information : For stays longer than six months, you will need to provide fingerprints and a digital photograph at a visa application centre. This will be used to issue a biometric residence permit, a legal document that can be used to prove your immigration status.

: For stays longer than six months, you will need to provide fingerprints and a digital photograph at a visa application centre. This will be used to issue a biometric residence permit, a legal document that can be used to prove your immigration status. An English language test certificate: For most types of visa, you will need to prove that you have a minimum level of proficiency in the English language. This will usually mean providing a test certificate from an approved English language test, unless you have an exemption. You may be exempt if you hold a degree that was taught or researched in English, or if you come from a majority English-speaking country.

These are the only documents that remain consistent across all types of visa application. However, as we have noted, there are many other types of supporting documents you may be asked to show. The specific documents differ according to the category, and we have explained some of the ones that are most frequently requested. For some of the most common visas, we have identified documents listed below that will support your application in the form of a checklist.

Work visa checklist

There are several different types of work visa, including those where you intend to work for a British business, and those where you intend to establish your own business (or a UK branch of an overseas business). The eligibility criteria and required documents are different in each case, but will represent some combination of the following:

A job offer : If you are not intending to work for yourself or start a business under the Innovator Founder visa, you will need to have a job offer from a UK business with a sponsorship licence. You may need to submit information about your job, such as the job title, salary and occupation code. However, your Certificate of Sponsorship will usually contain this information.

: If you are not intending to work for yourself or start a business under the Innovator Founder visa, you will need to have a job offer from a UK business with a sponsorship licence. You may need to submit information about your job, such as the job title, salary and occupation code. However, your Certificate of Sponsorship will usually contain this information. A Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) : A licenced sponsor can issue a CoS, which includes a reference number provided that confirms your job offer and details about the role. You will need to submit the CoS reference number as part of the application process.

: A licenced sponsor can issue a CoS, which includes a reference number provided that confirms your job offer and details about the role. You will need to submit the CoS reference number as part of the application process. An endorsement : Anyone coming to the UK to start a business based on a new and innovative idea will need an endorsement from an approved endorsing body in a relevant field. This is a requirement for the Innovator Founder visa and the Global Talent visa, and replaces the need for a job offer. You will need to provide evidence of your achievements (such as awards or publications in your field) in the latter cases, or of the uniqueness and novelty of your idea in the former, to secure an endorsement, but this is a separate process that happens before the visa application.

: Anyone coming to the UK to start a business based on a new and innovative idea will need an endorsement from an approved endorsing body in a relevant field. This is a requirement for the Innovator Founder visa and the Global Talent visa, and replaces the need for a job offer. You will need to provide evidence of your achievements (such as awards or publications in your field) in the latter cases, or of the uniqueness and novelty of your idea in the former, to secure an endorsement, but this is a separate process that happens before the visa application. Financial documents : Proof that you have sufficient personal savings to support yourself in the UK, such as recent bank statements. Alternatively, if your CoS indicates that your employer will cover your maintenance costs, you may not need to fulfil this requirement.

: Proof that you have sufficient personal savings to support yourself in the UK, such as recent bank statements. Alternatively, if your CoS indicates that your employer will cover your maintenance costs, you may not need to fulfil this requirement. Qualifications: If your job relies on you having certain specific qualifications, you may need to provide evidence of your achievements. For jobs that involve researching sensitive subjects, you may need an Academic Technology Approval Scheme (ATAS) certificate.

You should not begin a UK visa application until you are sure you have access to all of this evidence, including the travel document and TB test result certificate as listed above. Latitude Law offers a document review service where our specialist immigration solicitors can examine your application and verify that it is as strong as possible, to give you the best chance at success.

Family visa checklist

If you are coming to the UK to join a family member, spouse or civil partner, you will likely need a family visa. This does not mean that you cannot work or study while living in the UK - on many routes, you can. However, you do not need a job offer or CoS to apply. You may be asked to provide supporting documents regarding the following:

Proof of relationship : If you are married to a British citizen or someone with settled status, and are applying to join them as a dependant, you may need to provide evidence of your relationship. This will also be necessary if you are joining a spouse or civil partner but do not intend to be financially dependent on the other person. An official document like a marriage certificate or civil partnership certificate will usually serve this purpose. To join a family member as a dependent, there are several types of evidence you can use to prove your relationship, including a birth certificate or other documents.

: If you are married to a British citizen or someone with settled status, and are applying to join them as a dependant, you may need to provide evidence of your relationship. This will also be necessary if you are joining a spouse or civil partner but do not intend to be financially dependent on the other person. An official document like a marriage certificate or civil partnership certificate will usually serve this purpose. To join a family member as a dependent, there are several types of evidence you can use to prove your relationship, including a birth certificate or other documents. Intent to marry : If you are applying to move to the UK to get married to a British citizen or someone with settled status, but you are not married yet, you may need to prove that you intend to get married. Visas for fiance(e)s only last for six months, during which period you must get married and switch to a Spouse visa to extend your stay. This can include booking confirmation documents from a registry office or wedding venue, and other evidence that shows that a ceremony is planned. You may also need to provide more proof of your relationship than for a Spouse visa, including messages between you and your proposed spouse or civil partner.

: If you are applying to move to the UK to get married to a British citizen or someone with settled status, but you are not married yet, you may need to prove that you intend to get married. Visas for fiance(e)s only last for six months, during which period you must get married and switch to a Spouse visa to extend your stay. This can include booking confirmation documents from a registry office or wedding venue, and other evidence that shows that a ceremony is planned. You may also need to provide more proof of your relationship than for a Spouse visa, including messages between you and your proposed spouse or civil partner. Financial evidence: You will need proof that you and your spouse or civil partner meet the financial requirement, which is usually a minimum income threshold that applies to your combined salary. If you are being sponsored by a family member as a dependant, they will need to prove that they can afford to look after you without recourse to public funds. Evidence can include bank statements, payslips, or employment letters or contracts.

Depending on your circumstances, you may need to provide a wealth of evidence and original documents to prove your relationship status. Professional advice from a solicitor can help you to build a strong case for your visa.

Student visa requirements

For a student visa, you may need the following additional documents, along with an English language test certificate and proof of identity:

An unconditional offer : You must have an unconditional offer of a place on a course provided by a university or other institution that is licensed to sponsor students.

: You must have an unconditional offer of a place on a course provided by a university or other institution that is licensed to sponsor students. Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) : A licensed educational institution will issue a CAS, which is a reference number that confirms your offer and course details.

: A licensed educational institution will issue a CAS, which is a reference number that confirms your offer and course details. Financial documents : You need to prove that you can afford to pay for your course tuition fees and cover the costs of living expenses in the UK during your programme of study.

: You need to prove that you can afford to pay for your course tuition fees and cover the costs of living expenses in the UK during your programme of study. Proof of consent : If you are under 18, you need the consent of your parent or legal guardian, and you may need to supply proof to this effect. You might also need evidence of your relationship to your parent or guardian, such as a birth certificate.

: If you are under 18, you need the consent of your parent or legal guardian, and you may need to supply proof to this effect. You might also need evidence of your relationship to your parent or guardian, such as a birth certificate. A valid ATAS certificate: Depending on your nationality and the course you have registered for, you may need an ATAS certificate to secure a student visa.

Any UK visa application can be complicated without professional support. Gathering and verifying supporting documents can be a slow process, and if your application is then rejected this can be very disheartening. Our team has a wealth of expertise in UK visas and the Immigration Rules, which means that we can take a thorough and comprehensive approach to supporting your application with evidence, or help you to find the right visa route.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.