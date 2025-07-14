Applying for a UK visa can be a complicated process, whether it's a personal visa, or business and work visa. As part of the application process, you'll need to gather a number of documents to prove your identity, proof of a valid contract, certificates of sponsorship, proof of funds, English language capability (to meet English language requirement) and much more.

People often ask whether they need the actual physical documents to apply for a visa, or whether copies of the documents are sufficient. We're here to break this down.

The importance of supporting documents in a UK visa application

Supporting documents for a UK visa application are absolutely vital in increasing your chances of success. Without certain documentation, such as proof of identity, your application wouldn't even be considered. Equally, without sufficient evidence to support your eligibility and the validity of this, you're not going to be accepted even for a temporary visa.

Required documents vary based on what kind of visa you're applying for. There are certain things you'll need for every application though, regardless of visa type:

Valid passport

Complete relevant visa application form

Proof of finances (eg. bank statement, payslips)



Very often, you'll also need:

Proof of accommodation

Certificate of Sponsorship

Biometric information

Proof of relationship

This is by no means an exhaustive list of every document you can be asked for across all different types of visa applications, however, it covers many of the more common requirements.

Do you need original documents to apply for a UK visa?

For most UK visa applications, UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) still expects you to have the original documents in your possession, although these are not routinely sent to UKVI. The default position now, for both in-country and entry clearance, is electronic submission and self-uploading of documents.

However, for most UK visa applications, you won’t actually be required to submit the original documents, it’s more a case of having them handy in case they are specifically requested.



Instead, you’ll submit a scan or photocopy of these documents, uploaded with your online application. In the case that you don’t have access to the original documents, you may still have a chance of obtaining a visa (more information at the bottom of this page).

If you need help gathering and preparing your documents to give yourself the best chance of success with a UK visa application, get in touch with an immigration specialist team.

Types of UK visas and their document requirements

Every different UK visa category has different requirements and could require different supporting documents which are relevant to the reason for the visa. There are dozens of different types of visas, which would be too much information to break down into one blog post, but as simplified examples:

Work Visa - You’ll need a certificate of sponsorship, proof of relevant qualifications, proof of prior work experience and proof that you meet relevant requirements within your occupation.

Family Visa- You’ll likely need proof of relationship (marriage/birth certificate), evidence of financial capacity, proof of accommodation arrangements.

Student Visa - Documents such as a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) from a recognised institution, proof of English language proficiency, and proof of financial capacity to cover tuition and living fees may be required.

Tourist visa - Travel itineraries, hotel bookings and proof of financial capacity might be required.

Preparing original documents for a UK visa application

Preparing original documents for a UK visa application involves establishing and understanding exactly what documents are needed, before creating a checklist and gathering them, ensuring you have everything you need.

As most applications are online, you’ll need to take photographs, photocopies or scans of each document to submit them. It’s also recommended that you make an additional print or copy of each document, just in case you lose the original and need a back up. In most cases, you won’t need to actually submit the physical documents, but you may be asked to attend an in-person appointment during which you’re required to present original documents.

What to do if you don’t have original documents for a visa application If you don’t have access to your original documents, you can still submit a visa application, although your chance of success may be slightly reduced. To apply without the physical original documents, you’ll need to provide clear and legible scans or photocopies of them, including a written statement explaining why you’re not able to provide the original. Often, the inclusion of a cover letter and evidence, detailing valid reasons for not having the documents (i.e. lost or stolen passports) will help with your application.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.