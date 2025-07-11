How To Get A Business Visa In The UK: Common FAQs Answered

Those who want to come to the UK to do business will generally need a visa, and while the wealth of options means you have a better chance of securing the right visa, it can also make it difficult to determine which one you need and how exactly to get it.

The expert immigration solicitors at Latitude Law can help. Our team has a wealth of experience in helping businesspeople decide which visa route is right for their particular circumstances, and supporting them at all stages of the visa application process to give them the best chances of success.

What types of business visas are available in the UK?

The UK offers several types of visas that may be considered "business visas". We can offer advice on the following types:

Standard Visitor Visa (permitted activities for business visitors): Often suitable for those undertaking short-term business activities such as attending meetings, conferences, seminars, interviews, signing contracts and conducting site visits. It's only valid for up to 6 months at a time.

Innovator Founder Visa: Aimed at more experienced businesspeople who are looking to set up a new company in the UK, Innovator Founder applicants need to show that they have a viable and scalable business idea that is endorsed by an approved endorsing body.

The visa initially allows applicants to come to the UK for three years, although it can be extended and lead to settled status if certain criteria are met.

Global Talent Visa: This visa category is for leaders in academia, research, arts and culture, or digital technology. To apply, you need an endorsement from a recognised UK body. You may need to show evidence of your achievements, including publications, awards or other recognition of your work

While this visa can be difficult to attain, it offers flexibility in terms of employment and the possibility of settling in the UK. Unlike other visa categories, you do not need a job offer to secure this type of visa.

Skilled Worker Visa: This is designed for individuals who have been offered a job in the UK by a Home Office-approved employer. It allows certain skilled professionals to come to or stay in the UK to do an eligible job with a business that holds a valid sponsorship licence.

Senior or Specialist Worker Visa (Global Business Mobility): This UK immigration category is designed to enable senior managers, specialists workers or other employees of multinational companies to be transferred to a UK branch of their organisation for a temporary period.

This visa category is one of the UK's 'Global Business Mobility' routes, which were introduced to facilitate various business-related activities that support the UK economy while ensuring that transfers within international companies can occur smoothly and efficiently.

UK Expansion Worker Visa (Global Business Mobility): Designed for workers who want to open a UK branch of an overseas business, this visa route is another of the Global Business Mobility categories. It is designed for senior managers or specialist employees who are being transferred to the UK to supervise the expansion of an existing business into the UK market

It is only suitable for businesses that do not yet have a trading presence in the UK and are looking to establish one; the Senior or Specialist Worker visa can be used if the relevant business already has a UK presence.

Tier 1 (Investor) visa and Tier 1 (Entrepreneur) Visa: These visas are no longer available to new applicants, but people living in the UK on the basis of these visas can still apply to have family members join them as dependants.

This is not a comprehensive list of the visas that are available, and it is important to speak to legal experts for advice on the visa route that will best meet your requirements.

