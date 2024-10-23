How Do I Apply For An eVisa?

Check out our eVisa FAQs for any questions, or get in touch with a member our immigration team.
|Step 1: Create a UKVI account
Visit https://www.gov.uk/get-access-evisa
You will need:
|Step 2: Confirm your identity
|Step 3: Link the UKVI account to your eVisa
Using the 'UK Immigration ID check' app
We suggest using both your mobile device and a laptop or tablet, but it is possible to use just your smartphone.
a) Search for the 'UK Immigration: ID Check' app and
download it from the App Store or Google Play Store. Select the app
with the purple background square (not the app with the blue
background).
b) Simultaneously on your computer, select this link and select 'create an account'. Enter your personal details. You will be asked to verify your email address and mobile phone number using an automatically generated 6-digit code. Once done, a QR code will present itself on the computer screen. If it does not appear automatically, ensure you are logged into your UKVI account on your computer. Select 'confirm your identity' in your UKVI account and answer the questions. Your QR code will appear.
c) Using the App on your phone, scan the QR code. If this does not work, you can use the 'connection code' option. The App will direct you to scan the chip in your identity document and scan your face. Your identity document is your BRP. If you experience issues using your BRP, use your passport and the visa application reference number from your most recent application.
d) If you only have a smartphone, you can complete part b) and c) using a browser on your phone. Select to use the connection code, rather than the QR code.
The Home Office has published eVisa guidance including a video on how to create a UKVI account. Useful guidance and a process flow is available here.
