eVisa Guidance

The Home Office is transitioning from the physical immigration documents to digital immigration status known as eVisas. The documents being replaced are biometric residence permits (BRP), biometric residence cards (BRC), passport endorsements, such as indefinite leave to enter wet ink stamps, and vignette stickers in passports, such as entry clearance or visa vignettes.

With BRP cards set to expire by 31 December 2024, it is essential for all current BRP holders to switch to eVisas by this date to maintain valid proof of their immigration status from 1 January 2025 onwards.

Current Update

As of today, the majority of BRP holders can now apply for an eVisa using their BRP card or travel document, if the BRP card has been lost or stolen. To set up an account, individuals should visit the gov.uk website at this link: Get Access to eVisa and follow the outlined steps.

Actions for Employers

Employers should take immediate action to inform their employees about the necessity of creating their online UK Visas & Immigration (UKVI) accounts by 31 December 2024. Failure to switch to an eVisa by this deadline may result in complications with travel in and out of the UK, employment verification and other cases of status confirmation post-2024.

Key steps for employers include:

Notify Employees: Ensure all relevant migrant employees are aware of the requirement to set up their eVisa accounts.

Complete Records: Verify that employee records are complete and accurate to avoid missing anyone in communications or reminders.

Regular Reminders: Send consistent reminders to ensure all employees apply before the deadline.

Training Sessions: Offer HR support or training sessions to guide employees through the eVisa setup process.

Update HR Systems: Check that HR records correctly reflect the actual expiry dates of employees' visas, not just the BRP expiry dates.

Steps for Employees

Please see below a concise guide for UK BRP holders on how to obtain their eVisas:

Get access to your UKVI Account: Visit Get Access to eVisa, provide personal details and use your current or expired BRP number.

Create a link from the UKVI account to your eVisa: Once the account is set up, an option to link it to your eVisa will appear.

Complete Identity Check: Download the 'UK Immigration: ID Check' app on a Near Field Communication (NFC) capable device, connect it to your UKVI account and upload your digital photo and BRP scan.

Check your eVisa: After completing the ID check and finalising account details, you will receive a notification confirming that your eVisa is ready. Sometimes it may take a few days to receive the email confirmation. Once you receive the email, you can click on the link to sign in and verify the accuracy of your eVisa details.

Keep you Travel Document up to date on your UKVI Account: Link your passport or ID card to your UKVI account to ensure your immigration status and UKVI Account are accessible post-BRP expiration.

Until the end of 2024, BRP holders should still carry their physical documents with them when traveling abroad to avoid issues at border controls.

For further details and updates, please refer to the Online Immigration Status eVisa guidance on the gov.uk website, which is regularly updated.

Conclusion

You should make sure that all necessary actions are taken promptly to transition from the BRP to an eVisa in order to avoid any immigration complications beyond 2024. Both employers and employees must stay informed and proactive during this period to ensure a smooth and easy transition process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.