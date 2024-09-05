UK Visa Numbers Plummet By 27% Amidst Tightened Immigration Controls

UK visa approvals dropped by 27% in early 2024 due to government restrictions on care worker and student visas. While aiding immigration reduction targets, the decline raises concerns about recruitment challenges in key sectors like healthcare.

The first half of 2024 has seen a significant drop in UK visa approvals, primarily driven by government restrictions on care workers and student visas. While this reduction aids in meeting immigration targets, it poses challenges for key sectors struggling with recruitment issues.

The first half of 2024 has seen a marked reduction in visa numbers for migrants entering the UK, with the total number of visas granted dropping by 27% compared to the same period last year. According to recent Home Office data, 156,000 fewer visas were issued between January and June, reflecting stringent restrictions imposed by the previous Conservative government.

These restrictions have had a profound impact on sectors traditionally reliant on migrant workers, particularly the health and care industries. Health and Care visas alone saw a staggering decline of over 50%, from 178,000 last year to just 84,500 this year. Similarly, student visas have plummeted by 40%, with significant decreases in applications from India and Nigeria.

The decline in visa numbers, while helping the current government meet its immigration reduction targets, raises concerns about potential shortages in critical sectors. The backlog in the asylum system has also reached unprecedented levels, with over 224,000 individuals awaiting decisions. While the reduction in visa numbers might signal progress towards government net migration goals, it also underscores the ongoing challenges in managing the UK's immigration and asylum systems effectively.

