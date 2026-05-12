Amazon's "Trustworthy Shopping Experience Report" Emphasises Use Of Predictive AI Tools To Protect Brands And Customers

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Amazon has previously issued annual “Brand Protection Reports” detailing their efforts to combat counterfeits and tackle IP infringement. This year, the platform has issued a new report entitled “Amazon's Trustworthy Shopping Experience Report”, highlighting the work done to not only protect brands but also consumers and sellers from bad actors online.

One of the clear themes of this year's report is AI, and the tools that Amazon has been using to not only take proactive action against malicious activity, but to also go one step further and anticipate potential problems before they reach customers. AI tools are used in a number of ways to support this work, such as:

Identification of IP infringement before products are listed on the platform by scanning text, logos and images to identify potential infringements of trade marks and copyright (supplemented by notices of infringement from brands or customer complaints to support machine learning);

Scanning of attempted changes to product detail pages to identify signs of potential abuse;

Analysis of billions of signals such as text, images, seller behaviour and supply chain patterns to identify potential threats before customers are affected;

Proactive blocking of hundreds of millions of suspected fake product reviews in 2025 alone;

Use of generative AI in fulfillment centres to inspect products and prevent shipment of unsafe, non-compliant or damaged goods;

The launch of SENTRIX, an AI technology that assists with the identification and removal of malicious websites. This has increased Amazon's takedowns of phishing websites by over 10% and tens of thousands of suspicious URLs are analysed weekly.

These predictive tools also track social media activity, and Amazon cites an example of a new viral product that quickly started trending on social media. Using predictive tools that analysed this online activity, Amazon was able to anticipate that infringement was likely to occur given the popularity of the product, and then successfully block attempted infringing listings in respect of the product several days before the brand owner shared the relevant IP with Amazon.

Amazon is of course continuing its more traditional anti-counterfeiting and brand protection work, and reports having seized and disposed of over 15 million counterfeit products worldwide in 2025, alongside millions of suspected stolen products. Amazon also continues to collaborate with law enforcement authorities and reports having conducted over 70 successful raid actions in China in 2025 against manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of counterfeit products which resulted in fines and prison sentences for those responsible. The Transparency program continues to verify genuine products to improve consumer trust - around 2.7 billion units to date for over 90,000 brands.

Malicious activity online is constantly evolving and changing, so it is reassuring to see that Amazon is embracing new tools and taking a proactive approach to protecting both brands and consumers within an expanding threat landscape.

To learn more about developing an effective anti-counterfeiting strategy, please read our guide: Brand security in a modern world.

"The report expands our commitment to trust and safety, continuing to cover brand protection and anti-counterfeiting, but now also encompassing organized retail crime, product safety, scam prevention, and trustworthy reviews" www.aboutamazon.com/...

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