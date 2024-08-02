1 October 2024 – Important Deadline For DC Pension Schemes

From 2023, trustees of occupational pension schemes with defined contribution benefits must include their policy on illiquid asset investments in the default arrangement's Statement of Investment Principles by the earlier of the next SIP update after 1 October 2023 or 1 October 2024.

Mayer Brown is a distinctively global law firm, uniquely positioned to advise the world’s leading companies and financial institutions on their most complex deals and disputes. We have deep experience in high-stakes litigation and complex transactions across industry sectors, including our signature strength, the global financial services industry.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Regulations came into force in 2023 that require trustees of occupational pension schemes that provide DC benefits other than additional voluntary contributions (“relevant schemes”) to include their policy on investment in illiquid assets in the statement of investment principles (“SIP”) for the scheme's default arrangement. Trustees must comply with this requirement from the earlier of (a) the first occasion that the default arrangement SIP is updated after 1 October 2023 and (b) 1 October 2024.

“Illiquid assets” are assets of a type which cannot easily or quickly be sold or exchanged for cash. Where the scheme invests in a collective investment scheme, any such assets held by the collective investment scheme are treated as being held by the pension scheme for these purposes.

The policy must include:

1. A statement as to whether or not investments held for the purposes of the default arrangement will include illiquid assets.

2. Where those investments will include illiquid assets:

A description of the age profile of those members in respect of whom investments will be held in illiquid assets.

An explanation of whether investments will be held directly in illiquid assets or via a collective investment scheme.

An explanation of the types of illiquid assets in which investments will be held.

An explanation of why the trustees have a policy of investing in illiquid assets, including their assessment of the advantages to members of investing in illiquid assets when compared to investments in other asset classes.

An explanation of whether the trustees have any plans to increase their investment in illiquid assets in the future.

3. Where those investments will not include illiquid assets:

An explanation of why the trustees have a policy of not investing in illiquid assets.

An explanation of whether the trustees have any plans to invest in illiquid assets in the future.

Trustees of relevant schemes which have not yet updated their default arrangement SIP to include their policy on investment in illiquid assets should ensure that they do so by 1 October 2024.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2024. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.