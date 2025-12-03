Enhanced Maternity Protection - What Do We Know?

The Government has recently launched a consultation on the proposed reforms under the Employment Rights Bill to enhance dismissal protections for pregnant women and new mothers which runs until 15 January 2026.

Background

While legal protections against dismissal related to pregnancy and maternity already exist including enhanced redundancy protections, the Government considers that further legislation is needed to tackle the unfair treatment that persists.

A 2016 report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) found that 11% of new mothers felt forced out of their jobs - either because they were treated so poorly they felt they had to leave (9%), were dismissed (1%), or were made compulsorily redundant (1%).

The Employment Rights Bill proposes to strengthen protections for pregnant women and new mothers returning to work including protection from dismissal whilst pregnant, on maternity leave and within six months of returning to work. The Government is now seeking views on how those protections will work in practice.

The consultation is seeking views on:

The specific circumstances in which dismissals of pregnant women or new mothers should be allowed.

When protection should start and end.

Whether protection should also cover parents who take other types of extended family leave e.g. adoption, neonatal care or shared parental leave.

Option 1: New general test of fairness

The consultation explores how the current five potentially fair reasons for dismissal could be restricted for pregnant women and new mothers.

One option being considered is that employers would still be able to rely on the existing fair reasons for dismissal but would also be required to meet a new stricter test of fairness e.g. showing dismissal was necessary to avoid serious harm to the business or to other staff.

Option 2: Five fair reasons should be narrowed/removed

A second option would involve limiting the five potentially fair reasons for dismissal for pregnant women and new mothers. Options which have been suggested include:

Conduct – dismissal should only be permitted for gross misconduct , but the consultation acknowledges that questions remain on how to deal with repeated lower-level misconduct and how to treat conduct which occurred before the protected period and/or continues during the protected period. Other options considered are allowing conduct dismissals if continued employment poses a health and safety risk to staff, customers or the public or has a serious negative impact on the wellbeing of others or causes significant harm to the business .

– dismissal should , but the consultation acknowledges that questions remain on how to deal with repeated lower-level misconduct and how to treat conduct which occurred before the protected period and/or continues during the protected period. Other options considered are allowing conduct dismissals if continued employment poses a to staff, customers or the public or has a or causes . Capability – removing this as a potentially fair reason for dismissal for pregnant women and new mothers, but again this poses serious challenges for businesses e.g. where poor performance pre-pregnancy does not improve and then continues into pregnancy. One other option put forward is to allow capability dismissals if the employer can clearly show the employee won't be able to do the job after the protected period ends. (See also other options under SOSR below)

as a potentially fair reason for dismissal for pregnant women and new mothers, but again this poses serious challenges for businesses e.g. where poor performance pre-pregnancy does not improve and then continues into pregnancy. One other option put forward is to allow capability dismissals if the employer can after the protected period ends. (See also other options under SOSR below) Redundancy – keeping the current requirement to offer any suitable alternative role but, if that is not possible, then a fair redundancy dismissal should be confined to situations of pressing need e.g. business closure, site closure, insolvency or bankruptcy or severe financial difficulty.

– keeping the current requirement to offer any suitable alternative role but, if that is not possible, then a fair redundancy dismissal should be e.g. business closure, site closure, insolvency or bankruptcy or severe financial difficulty. Where it would be illegal to continue to employ someone – employers should still be able to dismiss on this ground, but only if there is no suitable alternative role available , or one was offered and turned down.

– employers should still be able to dismiss on this ground, but , or one was offered and turned down. Some other substantial reason (SOSR) – this is a broad category which is context specific, but a range of options has been suggested including not applying it to pregnant women and new mothers. Options put forward for capability and SOSR dismissals include allowing such dismissals but: only if there is no suitable alternative role available (or one was offered and turned down) or if continued employment would seriously harm the business or if continued employment poses a health and safety risk or if continued employment has a serious negative impact on the wellbeing of others .

– this is a broad category which is context specific, but a range of options has been suggested including not applying it to pregnant women and new mothers. Options put forward for include allowing such dismissals but:

When protection starts and ends

While existing protections against dismissal for pregnant women and new mothers are all accessible from day one, the consultation seeks views on whether employees should be entitled to the enhanced dismissal protections from when they agree with an employer that they will start work with them or from day one or whether entitlement should be after an initial period of employment. The consultation acknowledges that where an employee has not yet had the opportunity to demonstrate their capability, it would be unreasonable for an employer to have no recourse to dismissal for poor performance.

Current protections start from when the employee tells the employer she is pregnant, but the consultation asks further questions on whether protection should start before that as pregnancy can affect attendance or behaviour at work even before the employee knows she is pregnant.

The consultation also seeks views on whether protection should end 18 months from the birth of the child (in line with current enhanced redundancy protection for new mothers) or 6 months from the return to work, and 2 weeks after early pregnancy loss.

Other parents

The consultation seeks views on whether the proposed enhanced dismissal protections should also cover employees taking adoption leave, shared parental leave, neonatal care leave and bereaved partner's paternity leave.

Unintended consequences

The consultation acknowledges that some thought needs to be given to the potential adverse effects of the new proposals. For example, it could lead to increased discrimination if employers are hesitant or choose to avoid employing women of childbearing age because of the new protections or it could create workplace tensions if pregnant women and new mothers are perceived as having undue protections against dismissal.

What does it mean for employers?

Depending on the outcome of the consultation, employers can expect to face greater operational challenges in managing the workplace, alongside stricter limitations on their ability to dismiss pregnant women and new mothers. There is likely to be much closer scrutiny of the reasons for dismissal and employers may be required to make broader efforts to identify suitable alternative roles. As a result of the changes, HR processes are expected to become more complex and difficult to manage, and we could see a rise in workplace tensions and a greater risk of perceived unfairness among other employees. Additionally, employers could be required to follow more complex redundancy procedures, all of which would contribute to a greater administrative burden on employers.

The consultation is seeking views on what could be done to mitigate the administrative burden, particularly for smaller businesses, and suggests actions could include access to guidance and advice to navigate the changes.

