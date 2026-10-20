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20 October 2026

Poor Practice Is Not Proof Of Dishonesty: Court Of Appeal Decision

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Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

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The Court of Appeal has overturned a finding of dishonest assistance against a law firm, establishing that professional negligence and poor practice—even when severe—do not automatically constitute dishonesty.
United Kingdom Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Will Glassey,Antonia Pegden,Kate Mann
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The decision clarifies the standard for dishonest assistance claims against professionals.

The Court of Appeal has allowed the appeal of a firm of solicitors against a first instance finding that, through the conduct of one if its partners, the firm had dishonestly assisted in breaches of fiduciary duty by the claimant’s former directors: Grosvenor Property Developers Limited (in liquidation) v Portner Law Limited [2026] EWCA Civ 1238.

The judgment confirms that dishonesty cannot be established simply by asking what an honest professional would have done in the circumstances: the court must first ascertain what the individual solicitor actually knew or believed, before judging that state of mind against ordinary standards of honesty. The court also confirms that a professional can only be said to have deliberately turned a blind eye to wrongdoing if he or she had a specific (or “targeted”) suspicion about particular facts, and chose not to look into it. However serious a professional's failings, the judgment confirms, they remain failings of competence unless this higher threshold is met.

The facts illustrate just how demanding that standard is in practice. Despite findings that the solicitor in question had made false certifications to lenders and persistently failed to comply with his own firm's anti-money laundering requirements, the Court of Appeal held that, applying the correct test, this fell short of dishonesty. A pattern of carelessness that the trial judge was prepared to describe as "knowingly cutting corners,” and conduct at points found to be "incredible", was not sufficient.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Will Glassey
Will Glassey
Photo of Antonia Pegden
Antonia Pegden
Photo of Henry Saunders
Henry Saunders
Photo of Kate Mann
Kate Mann
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