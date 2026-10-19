Conditional Contracts - When Is Time Of The Essence For Submitting A Planning Application, When And Who Can Terminate And Who Keeps The Deposit?

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The decision in Whitburn Estates Ltd v Thirteen Homes Ltd and another [2026] EWHC 1256 (Ch) is an important modern authority on conditional contracts for the sale of development land. The case concerns the consequences of a purchaser's failure to comply with a contractual obligation to submit a planning application within a specified period, and whether that failure entitled the seller to terminate the contract and retain a substantial deposit. The decision is particularly significant for developers, landowners, and property lawyers because it highlights the importance of carefully drafted conditions precedent and confirms that clear contractual deadlines will often be strictly enforced.

The judgment addresses several recurring issues in development transactions, including:

Whether time can be of the essence in relation to conditions precedent.

The circumstances in which terms will be implied into a contract.

The interaction between restrictive covenant issues and planning obligations.

Waiver, estoppel and affirmation following contractual breaches.

The seller's ability to retain a deposit following the purchaser's default. Background Facts

Whitburn Estates Ltd ("WEL") owned development land at Mill Lane, Whitburn. The property comprised a former derelict public house, a disused electricity substation, a car park and surrounding land. The land was affected by restrictive covenants, including a covenant requiring part of the site to be used only for parking or open space, the benefit of which was held by British Coal Corporation.

On 28 January 2022, WEL entered into a conditional contract with Thirteen Homes Ltd ("Thirteen") for the sale of the property at a price of £2.45 million. Thirteen paid a 10% deposit of £245,000, which was held by DWF Law LLP as stakeholder.

The contract contained various conditions precedent. One of the most important was found in clause 3.2, which required Thirteen to submit a planning application within six months and, in any event, "strictly no later than" nine months from exchange, namely by 28 October 2022.

Thirteen never submitted a planning application. Its position was that negotiations with British Coal regarding release of the restrictive covenant remained unresolved and that proceeding with a planning application before obtaining that release was impractical.

The contractual long stop date of 28 January 2023 passed without satisfaction of the conditions precedent. On 23 March 2023, Thirteen purported to terminate the contract under clause 14.1 of the contract. WEL disputed the validity of that notice and later, on 21 December 2023, served its own termination notice alleging a fundamental breach by Thirteen.

The dispute ultimately centred on which party had validly terminated the contract and who was entitled to the deposit.

The Parties' Arguments

Whitburn Estates' Position

WEL argued that:

Clause 3.2 of the contract imposed a mandatory obligation to submit the planning application by 28 October 2022.

Time was of the essence in relation to that obligation.

Thirteen's failure to submit the application constituted a fundamental breach.

A party in continuing breach could not rely on clause 14.1 of the contract to terminate.

The deposit should therefore be forfeited.

WEL also maintained that it had consistently reserved its position and had not waived the breach or represented that it would never rely upon it.

Thirteen's Position

Thirteen argued that:

The contract should contain an implied term relieving it from the obligation to submit an application where it could not obtain release of the restrictive covenant despite reasonable endeavours.

WEL's conduct and correspondence effectively waived reliance on the planning submission deadline.

WEL was estopped from denying the effectiveness of Thirteen's termination notice.

By entering into a later contract with a third-party purchaser, WEL had effectively accepted that the first contract had already ended.

Thirteen also sought repayment of the deposit.

Key Legal Issues

1. Was Time of the Essence?

This was the central issue. The court held that the wording of clause 3.2 was clear. The requirement that the planning application be submitted "strictly no later than" nine months after exchange demonstrated an intention that compliance with the deadline was mandatory rather than aspirational.

The judge relied in part on Aberfoyle Plantations Ltd v Cheng [1960] AC 115, which establishes that where a contract is subject to conditions precedent, time limits attached to those conditions are generally treated as essential unless the contract provides otherwise.

The court further observed that the contractual mechanism depended upon timely submission of the planning application. The various linked provisions relating to planning, price adjustment and implementation of the contract made little commercial sense if the purchaser could indefinitely postpone compliance.

Consequently, the court concluded that time was indeed of the essence.

2. Should Terms Be Implied?

The court rejected Thirteen's attempt to imply terms into the contract.

Applying the established principles from Arnold v Britton and Ali v Petroleum Company of Trinidad and Tobago, the court noted that a term will only be implied where it is necessary to make the contract work.

Here, the parties had negotiated a detailed agreement dealing with multiple conditions precedent. The court found that those conditions operated independently. Had the parties intended submission of the planning application to depend upon obtaining the restrictive covenant release first, they could and would have said so expressly.

Indeed, the judge considered it entirely commercially sensible for a planning application to be advanced before securing covenant release. Accordingly, no implied term was necessary.

3. Had Thirteen Committed a Fundamental Breach?

The court held that it had. Thirteen had failed to submit any planning application by 28 October 2022 and remained in breach thereafter. Even if the suggested implied obligations existed, the court found that Thirteen had not demonstrated sufficient reasonable endeavours in trying to obtain a release of the covenant by British Coal.

The breach therefore continued beyond the long stop date and was regarded as fundamental. The court considered that the breach was serious enough to fall within clause 28.1 of the contract and also amounted to a repudiatory breach at common law.

4. Were Waiver and Estoppel Established?

The court rejected both arguments made by Thirteen in this regard. Although WEL had entered into discussions and correspondence after the deadline passed and had indicated some willingness to allow additional time, the judge found that these communications merely showed a temporary willingness not to terminate immediately. They did not amount to a permanent abandonment of contractual rights to terminate.

More importantly, Thirteen could not demonstrate detrimental reliance, a necessary ingredient of estoppel. There was no evidence that it altered its position because of any representation by WEL.

Accordingly, neither waiver nor estoppel prevented WEL from relying upon the breach.

5. Did WEL Affirm the Contract?

Thirteen argued that WEL had effectively accepted termination by entering into a subsequent contract to sell the property to Lovell Partnership Ltd at a lower price of £2.25 million.

The court rejected this argument. WEL had consistently reserved its position and never accepted that Thirteen's termination notice was valid. Consequently, entering into the later contract did not amount to affirmation or acceptance of the purported termination.

The Deposit Dispute

One of the most commercially significant aspects of the case concerned the £245,000 deposit.

Having found that Thirteen was in fundamental breach and that its termination notice was invalid, the court held that WEL was entitled to terminate and retain the deposit under the Standard Commercial Property Conditions.

Thirteen sought discretionary relief under section 49(2) of the Law of Property Act 1925. Relying on authorities including Omar v El-Wakil and Midill v Park Lane Estates, the court held that such relief is available only in exceptional circumstances. None existed here.

The deposit therefore remained forfeited.

Decision

The court declared that:

Thirteen's termination notice dated 23 March 2023 was invalid.

WEL validly terminated the contract on 21 December 2023.

Thirteen's failure to submit the planning application constituted a fundamental and repudiatory breach.

WEL was entitled to retain the £245,000 deposit. Practical Implications for Property Practitioners

This decision contains several important lessons for development transactions:

1. Clear Deadlines Matter

Where a contract states that an act must occur by a specified date, especially using language such as "strictly no later than", the courts are likely to enforce that deadline rigorously.

2. Conditions Precedent Will Be Interpreted Strictly

Developers should not assume that related conditions are interdependent unless the drafting expressly provides this.

3. Implied Terms Remain Difficult to Establish

Even where commercial difficulties arise, courts remain reluctant to rewrite contracts or imply terms that sophisticated parties could have included expressly.

4. Waiver and Estoppel Require Careful Evidence

Post-breach negotiations do not automatically amount to waiver. Clear detrimental reliance remains essential for estoppel arguments.

5. Deposits Remain Vulnerable

Purchasers under conditional development contracts face a real risk of losing deposits where they fail to comply with obligations imposed upon them before completion.

Conclusion

Whitburn Estates Ltd v Thirteen Homes Ltd is a significant reminder that development contracts are ultimately governed by their express wording and highlights the importance of careful drafting of such provisions by experienced solicitors. The case reinforces the principle that where sophisticated commercial parties agree precise procedural steps and deadlines, the courts will generally hold them to those bargains. For landowners, the decision illustrates the protection that carefully drafted conditions and termination provisions can provide. For developers, it serves as a warning that failure to comply with planning-related obligations may result not only in loss of the transaction but also forfeiture of a substantial deposit.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.