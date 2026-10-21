Smart Buildings Need Smart Contracts: The PropTech Risks Property Owners Cannot Ignore

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Smart technology can strengthen the value, efficiency and marketability of property. But for owners, investors and landlords, those benefits depend on leases, linked contracts and supplier agreements keeping pace with and taking account of the systems being installed.

From premium feature to market expectation

PropTech is changing the way commercial buildings are operated, valued and experienced. Intelligent building management systems, energy-monitoring tools, occupancy analytics and ESG reporting platforms are becoming embedded across the property lifecycle.

Smart buildings are no longer viewed simply as a premium offering. Occupiers increasingly want efficient, technology-enabled workplaces, while investors and lenders may expect reliable information about how an asset performs. For owners, that creates an opportunity to make buildings more attractive, resilient and easier to manage.

Real-time monitoring can help identify faults before they become expensive problems, while automation can reduce unnecessary energy use and support more efficient maintenance. Reliable data on consumption, carbon performance and space use can also help demonstrate the quality of an asset and support sustainability reporting.

The commercial case is therefore compelling. Yet the more dependent a building becomes on technology, the more important it is that the legal arrangements behind it are properly connected.

When separate contracts create a single risk

A smart building is rarely governed by one agreement. The relevant responsibilities may be distributed across the lease, supplier contracts, software licences, service level agreements and data processing arrangements. Each document may work in isolation, but problems arise when they do not work together.

A landlord might, for example, promise an occupier that a particular system or service will be available, while relying on a third-party PropTech provider to deliver it. If the supplier contract offers a lower service standard, weaker remedies or no suitable enforcement right, the landlord may remain liable to the occupier without having an effective route to recover its loss or secure a prompt solution.

That makes contractual alignment fundamental. The party carrying responsibility for a system should have appropriate rights against the supplier responsible for it. In some arrangements, it may also be sensible to give occupiers direct rights to enforce key obligations against a PropTech provider, particularly where the technology is essential to the use of the premises.

This is not simply a drafting point. It determines who can act when a system fails, how quickly a problem can be addressed and where the liability and resulting financial consequences ultimately fall.

The cost question cannot be left until later

The installation, maintenance and replacement of smart building technology can involve significant expenditure. Owners need to establish at the outset which costs can be recovered through the service charge, which might be recovered via a different route and which will remain with the landlord.

The lease and any associated agreements should deal not only with initial installation, but also with ongoing support, software subscriptions, licences, upgrades, replacement systems and future improvements. If the drafting is too narrow, the owner may face substantial unrecoverable expenditure. If it is too broad, occupiers may challenge provisions that appear to give the landlord an unrestricted right to spend their money on technology.

A clearer and more sustainable approach is to explain how technology expenditure will be managed, when costs may be recovered and who will fund major upgrades or replacements. That gives the owner greater certainty while allowing occupiers to understand their potential exposure.

The same discipline should apply to acquisitions, disposals and refinancing. A buyer or lender reviewing a smart-enabled asset will need to understand whether the contracts support the building’s operational claims and whether future costs and liabilities have been allocated effectively and in line with expectations.

Data brings value, but also difficult questions

Some of the value associated with PropTech lies in the data generated by the PropeTech installed in the building. Yet ownership and use of that data is not always straightforward. The landlord may own the physical system, the supplier may operate the platform and the occupier may generate information through its use of the premises.

Contracts should distinguish between raw building data and the reports, analysis or insights created from it. They should explain what information the owner and occupier can access, whether it can be exported or shared, who is responsible for its accuracy and what happens when a lease ends or a supplier is replaced.

These issues matter when data is used to support ESG reporting, financing, investment decisions or statements about environmental performance. If information cannot be verified or used for the intended purpose, its commercial value may be limited. Owners should not assume that control of the building automatically gives them unrestricted rights over everything its systems produce. Also supplier security standards and incident-response procedures should be considered

Smart systems may also process personal data relating to employees, visitors, contractors and other building users. UK GDPR responsibilities and any international data transfers therefore need to be addressed as part of the overall arrangement.

Preparing for failure, change and supplier exit

Owners often make commitments about building performance while depending on third parties to meet them. Supplier contracts should therefore contain service standards and remedies that reflect the obligations owed to occupiers. System availability, fault-response times, emergency support, cybersecurity, business continuity and restoration of service should all be considered.

The arrangements also need to anticipate change. A supplier may become insolvent, withdraw support for a product or stop maintaining compatibility with other systems. Technology that appears advanced when installed may require replacement or integration with a new platform during the life of a lease. Also a lease may be assigned or sublet and the impact of a change in occupier or additional occupiers needs to be addressed at the outset.

Exit planning is also as important as implementation. The contracts should preserve access to data, provide for continuity of essential services, allow systems or information to be transferred to a replacement provider without avoidable disruption and strike the right balance between owner and occupier when a lease comes to an end.

A joined-up legal framework

PropTech sits at the intersection of real estate, commercial technology, data protection and cybersecurity. Looking at each area separately can leave gaps, duplicated liabilities or obligations that cannot be enforced in practice or leave a party with liability but no redress.

Owners should review the complete contractual picture when introducing technology into a new development, retrofitting an existing property or assessing an established smart building arrangement. The same questions should form part of the due diligence on any acquisition, disposal or refinancing of a technology-enabled asset.

Smart technology can improve the performance and competitiveness of commercial property. But it will only deliver its full value when the contracts, data rights, enforcement rights and allocation of risk are as well connected as the building itself.

In September, we brought together specialists from across our Real Estate and Commercial teams to discuss the opportunities and challenges presented by PropTech, from data ownership and liability issues to contractual structures and lease negotiations.

If you missed the session, you can watch the recording here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.