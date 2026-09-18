Holidaymakers Increasingly Seeking Advice After Holiday Accidents As Claim-related Searches Surpass 4,000 A Month

Research by national law firm Slater and Gordon has found that more than 4,000 internet searches are made every month by people looking for information on holiday accident claims, compensation and legal rights following injuries abroad.

With the numbers steadily increasing throughout the year, the findings suggest a growing demand by UK travellers seeking information about their rights and the steps they should take following accidents abroad. The data also suggests people may be researching potential risks before even leaving for their holiday. The most popular searches are:

“Holiday accident claims”

“Holiday accident compensation”

“Accident on holiday”

“What to do after an accident on holiday”

“Can I claim for a holiday accident”

With many families returning from their summer holidays, the data highlights the growing need for sound information about accidents abroad and the legal rights being available to travellers if something does go wrong on holiday.

The firm’s analysis highlights the risks that can happen to anyone abroad, from slips and trips in hotels, injuries sustained in activities or excursions taking a turn for the worse. In fact, research conducted by the firm earlier this year found that almost one in five Brits had been injured on a holiday abroad (19%).

Stephen Goodman, practice development lead at Slater and Gordon, believes the search data provides a clear warning that accidents can still happen when travelling abroad.

He says: "Amongst the increasing number of searches relating to holiday injuries, I think there are two clear messages to take away from the data. Firstly, whilst most holidays pass without misfortune, there are moments where accidents can happen. Some of these searches will reflect those who have experienced an injury abroad and are looking to understand what their rights are for seeking compensation.

"Compensation will depend on various factors, such as where the accident took place, and what caused the accident. But ultimately, if someone has come to experience an injury abroad that wasn't their fault, they may be entitled to make a claim for compensation.

"The second group represented in these searches may be travellers taking initial sensible preparations, before even leaving the UK. It's absolutely worth researching where you are going, the type of activities you are thinking of participating in and consider the type of insurance you should take out before going abroad.

"By thinking ahead, understanding your rights and taking out suitable travel insurance - this enables you to stay safe, and ensure you have medical cover in the unlikely event that you’re injured abroad."

Slater and Gordon urge holidaymakers to be informed, stay vigilant and be prepared. Such vital information can make a significant difference to how accidents are managed.

In guidance by Stephen, holidaymakers who are injured overseas should:

Seek medical attention as soon as possible and keep copies of all medical records

Take photographs and videos of the of the accident location (if it is safe to do so), including any hazards that may have contributed to the accident

Report the incident to the hotel, airline, tour operator or excursion provider

Request a written accident or incident report and keep a copy

Collect names and contact details of any witnesses

Retain receipts for medical treatment, travel expenses and any additional costs incurred

Keep records of communications with businesses involved

Where possible, request that relevant CCTV footage is preserved.

Stephen added: “Protecting yourself starts before you even leave the UK. Most people never expect to need this information but spending a few minutes preparing before departure could save a great deal of difficulty later.

“Different types of holidays can involve different legal and practical considerations, particularly when excursions and adventure activities are involved. So, holidaymakers should ensure they have appropriate travel insurance for their destination and planned activities. They should also carry a valid GHIC or EHIC, where applicable, and understand who is responsible, how and where to report an incident if something goes wrong.

“These simple steps can all help reduce stress if something goes wrong during a holiday.”